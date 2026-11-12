Wonders Of Wildlife Lights Up The Holidays With Sea Of Lights Enchanted Christmas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Sea of Lights Enchanted Christmas features thousands of lights, immersive displays and special seasonal programming at the award-winning aquarium.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season is bringing a new glow to Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri. Now in its second year, Sea of Lights Enchanted Christmas transforms the award-winning aquarium into a winter wonderland. Across its 350,000 square feet, thousands of lights and imaginative installations create an experience for visitors of all ages.“During Sea of Lights Enchanted Christmas, our award-winning aquarium immerses visitors in a dazzling journey,” says Mike Daniel, Director of Animal Care at the Johnny Morris Conservation Foundation.“Innovative light installations with twinkling tunnels, shimmering seascapes and festive forest scenes highlight the foundation's exhibits.” The displays bring the aquarium's diverse habitats to life through festive sounds and interactive multimedia projections. Special programming throughout the season gives families even more reasons to visit, whether they're exploring the illuminated exhibits or discovering the animals and habitats featured throughout the aquarium.There is plenty more to explore beyond Sea of Lights. Wonders of Wildlife is the only place in the Midwest where visitors can experience an actual shark dive. The aquarium also recently introduced an adaptive shark dive designed to make the experience more accessible for neurodivergent guests and visitors with mobility challenges.“In addition to our Out to Sea Shark Dive, we offer a variety of amazing animal experiences, including our Penguin Encounter, stingray feeding and a behind-the-scenes aquarium tour,” Daniel says.Through Wonders of Wildlife and the Johnny Morris Conservation Foundation, visitors can connect with wildlife and learn more about the importance of conservation while exploring the natural world.Sea of Lights Enchanted Christmas is available for a limited time. Visit to plan your visit.

Elizabeth Borsting

DEVELOPMENT COUNSELLORS INTERNATIONAL

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Wonders of Wildlife Lights Up the Holidays with Sea of Lights Enchanted Christmas News Provided By DEVELOPMENT COUNSELLORS INTERNATIONAL November 12, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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