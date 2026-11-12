Oktopost Brings Executive And Employee Linkedin Mentions Into Its Social Inbox

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Secure delegation helps B2B marketing teams support executive and employee engagement, while individuals control access to their profiles.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oktopost, the B2B social media management platform, today announced that it is among the first LinkedIn Marketing Partners to integrate LinkedIn's new Member Delegation Extension API.Through LinkedIn's secure, permission-based delegation framework, individuals can authorize approved partners like Oktopost to support specific activities on their behalf, while maintaining control over access to their profiles. The integration introduces two capabilities for Oktopost customers: notifications when delegated executives or employees are mentioned in LinkedIn posts, and the ability for them to tag their LinkedIn connections and followers directly through Oktopost.For B2B marketing teams, this addresses a familiar problem. They can see what's happening on their company LinkedIn page, but have far less visibility into mentions of the people who work for them. A customer might mention a senior executive, or an industry contact might reference a delegated employee's expertise, and the marketing team may never know about it.Bringing LinkedIn mentions beyond the company page into viewPersonal profile mention notificationsWhen someone mentions a delegated executive or employee in a LinkedIn post, Oktopost can now surface that mention in its Social Inbox, provided the individual has connected their LinkedIn profile to Oktopost.Marketing and communications teams can see these mentions and assign them to colleagues for follow-up. Mentions also appear in Oktopost's Social BI reporting, so teams can report on them alongside their company page.LinkedIn connection and follower taggingEmployees and executives can now tag people in their LinkedIn networks, including first-degree connections and followers, directly through Oktopost.Once an executive or employee connects their LinkedIn profile to Oktopost:1. See: Mentions of that person in LinkedIn posts appear in Oktopost's Social Inbox.2. Assign: Marketing and communications teams route each mention to the right colleague for follow-up.3. Measure: Mentions flow into Social BI reporting, so teams can report on them alongside their company page.4. Engage: Executives and employees can tag first-degree connections and followers directly from Oktopost, making it easier to engage with their professional networks.Comment from Oktopost and LinkedIn"For years, enterprise social media management has focused on what companies publish. Yet some of the most valuable conversations about a business happen around the people who work there, and most marketing teams have had very little visibility into them," said Liad Guez, VP Product at Oktopost. "Now, when someone connects their profile, those mentions reach the team that can act on them."“We want to make it easier for businesses to get the most out of LinkedIn, and our partners are a big part of making that happen. Our newest Member delegation capabilities gives approved partners new ways to help customers manage their LinkedIn presence, and we're excited to see Oktopost among the first to put it to use,” said David Vambré, Senior Director, Business Development, Consumer, LinkedIn.AvailabilityPersonal profile mention notifications and LinkedIn connection and follower tagging are rolling out to Oktopost customers.About OktopostOktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals in some of the world's leading B2B technology and professional services companies, Oktopost provides a powerful suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform.For more information, visit .

Colin Day

Oktopost

+1 646-559-6157

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Oktopost brings executive and employee LinkedIn mentions into its Social Inbox News Provided By Oktopost November 12, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Social Media, Technology



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