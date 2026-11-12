Govt Signs Rs 64 Crore Deal With Astrome For AI-Enabled Intelligence Satellite Constellation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The Technology Development Board (TDB) has signed an agreement with Bengaluru-based Astrome Technologies to provide financial support of Rs 64.05 crore for the development of an indigenous artificial intelligence-enabled electronic intelligence satellite constellation aimed at national security applications, an official statement said on Thursday.

The project -- with a total cost of Rs 128.11 crore -- will be funded under the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund and seeks to develop a sovereign space-based electronic intelligence, or ELINT, constellation, according to a statement from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

"The programme seeks to advance critical technologies from Technology Readiness Level (TRL)-4 to TRL-9, with financial support being provided through Optionally Convertible Debt (OCD)," it said.

Astrome plans to develop and deploy a constellation of 50-kg class microsatellites designed to provide wider coverage and more frequent observation of designated areas.

The company will also develop inter-satellite communication technology, allowing satellites to exchange information and operate as an integrated network in low-Earth orbit.

The project is intended to strengthen India's indigenous capabilities in space-based intelligence gathering, data processing and secure communications, as countries increasingly look to space-based systems for strategic and security applications.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, TDB Secretary, said the programme reflected the potential of India's deep-tech ecosystem to develop advanced space-based technologies combining artificial intelligence, electronic intelligence and next-generation communications.

Astrome said the funding would help accelerate the development and integration of critical technologies and support efforts to advance the programme to operational readiness.

Earlier in October, the TDB signed an agreement with Manastu Space Technologies Private Limited for financial support of Rs 116 crore under the RDI Fund. The project, costing Rs 277.63 crore, focuses on developing a scalable, integrated green propulsion system for satellites and launch vehicles across the 5 mN to 300 N thrust class, according to the government.