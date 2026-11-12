AIMIM-ASP Alliance Will Have No Impact, Says BJP, SP Congress Says Fight Is Between PM Modi And Rahul

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Lucknow, Nov 12 (IANS) The BJP, the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Congress, and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Thursday made light of the prospects of the AIMIM-Azad Samaj Party (ASP) alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

While BJP leaders dismissed the alliance, claiming that it would not affect their political position, Samajwadi Party leaders maintained that the people of Uttar Pradesh had already decided to remove the BJP government.

Meanwhile, the Congress said that the main political contest is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to IANS, Uttar Pradesh Minister Girish Chandra Yadav said: "Let them (the new alliance) contest on 200 seats; it is not going to have any impact on us, the Bharatiya Janata Party. And no alliance or front can stop the BJP. We want to remind you that in 2022, the Samajwadi Party had taken out a Vijay Yatra; they set out with a Vijay Rath. The Vijay Rath itself got punctured, and the BJP formed the government with more than a two-thirds majority. So, in 2027 as well, under the leadership of the illustrious Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, a BJP government will be formed; no one on earth can stop it."

Shiv Sena leader Shaina N.C. questioned the electoral performance of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram chief Chandrashekhar Aazad in the previous Assembly elections.

“Asaduddin Owaisi contested 100 seats in 2022. How many did he win? Zero. Chandrashekhar Azad contested 33 seats in 2022. How many did he win? Zero. Zero means zero, and this time too, zero means zero. Those who engage in politics based on caste and religion should understand that people will not vote based on Muslim, Yadav, OBC or Dalit identities..." she said.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that forming an alliance and contesting elections together was a democratic right. However, he questioned the development agenda of the two parties.

"It is their personal decision whether Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad choose to make an announcement together at a press conference in Uttar Pradesh. However, forming an alliance and contesting elections together is a democratic right. Both parties have acknowledged that they cannot fight the BJP alone and are therefore seeking each other's support. Even if they come together, what is their agenda for Uttar Pradesh's development, education and law and order? What concrete plans do they have? Is their only objective to protect each other's political interests and create political equations?" he asked.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also dismissed the political significance of the alliance, saying: "...They all know that there is no political space for them... But let them do it. They keep doing these things for a little happiness and self-satisfaction..."

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad asserted that the people of Uttar Pradesh had made up their minds to defeat the BJP and bring the SP-led alliance to power.

"The people of the state have firmly resolved that if any party has the strength to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it is solely the Samajwadi Party, PDA, the INDI Alliance, and its leader Akhilesh Yadav. They have resolved this; it has been decided. So, as for anyone meeting one another, whatever meetings they hold, the public knows very well who they are meeting for and who they are meeting to help win; the public knows. Now, the public is no longer under any illusion," he said.

SP spokesperson Udayveer Singh said that parties were free to form alliances according to their political convenience and understanding, adding that the primary objective of his party was to remove the BJP government from power.

"Certainly, it is election time, so all parties are forming alliances according to their convenience and understanding. This party is also forming one; they are welcome, and they will form their own alliance. We are also in our own alliance, and our objective is to uproot and throw out the Bharatiya Janata Party government. So, certainly, the people of the state have to decide who is fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party in what manner at such a time..." he said.

RLD leader K.C. Tyagi, meanwhile, said that the alliance would not affect the NDA's electoral prospects but could make the election campaign more competitive.

"This will have no impact on the NDA's success or its agenda. However, I believe their presence will bring more excitement and aggression to the election campaign," he said.

SP MP Jitendra Kumar Dohare also dismissed the possibility of the AIMIM-ASP alliance affecting his party's prospects, alleging that both parties were working in the BJP's interest.

"There will be no harm. There will be no harm from these people. As I told you, they are the BJP's 'B-team,' so why would people want to vote for the BJP's people? No, not at all; it will be a completely one-sided election in favour of the Samajwadi Party. The Samajwadi Party was respected Netaji's party, and it is Akhilesh Yadav's party. Everyone wants to see, and everyone wishes, 'May I get business, may I get employment, may I get a job'..." he said.

Dohare further alleged that Owaisi and Chandrashekhar were working in coordination with the BJP to weaken the Samajwadi Party.

"You must have heard Owaisi's speeches, and you must have heard Chandrashekhar's speeches as well. Both of them are the BJP's 'B-team,' and the public has come to realise this too. Because there is no trust in them, whenever you look at the past elections, whether it was the Assembly elections or the Lok Sabha elections, nobody wants to give their vote to Chandrashekhar Ravan. Because they work in collusion with the BJP; they are hand-in-glove with the BJP. Owaisi too; both of them together want the Samajwadi Party to suffer losses..." he said.

Congress MP Imran Masood, meanwhile, said that the political contest was primarily between the two leading national figures, Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi.

"...The fight is clearly between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi. There is no middle ground..." he said.