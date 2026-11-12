Kumaraswamy Helps Girl Student Suffering From Breathing Ailment, Provides Oxygen Concentrator

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy came to the aid of a 14-year-old girl suffering from breathing difficulties by providing her with a high-quality portable oxygen concentrator, purchasing the equipment at his own expense.

Kumaraswamy invited the girl, Navya Shree, and her parents to his residence in J.P. Nagar, Bengaluru, on Thursday morning and personally handed over the oxygen concentrator to her.

Navya Shree, daughter of Rajalakshmi and Chandru, belongs to Sundaghatta village in Maralavadi hobli of Harohalli taluk in Ramanagara district. She is a meritorious student studying in Class 9 but has been suffering from respiratory problems.

Doctors had advised her to use a high-quality oxygen concentrator to manage her health condition. However, her parents, who were unable to afford the expensive equipment, had sought financial assistance from the Union Minister.

On August 30, the girl's parents had met Kumaraswamy at his J.P. Nagar residence and explained their daughter's medical condition and financial difficulties. They appealed to him to help them procure the essential equipment to safeguard her health.

Responding to their appeal, Kumaraswamy immediately obtained details about the girl's health condition from doctors and arranged to purchase an advanced portable oxygen concentrator worth Rs 2.50 lakh from his personal funds.

While handing over the equipment, the Minister spent time interacting with Navya Shree and advised her to strictly follow the treatment prescribed by doctors. He also asked her parents not to neglect her health and ensure that she received timely medical care.

He requested the parents to keep him informed about her health and progress in treatment.

The girl became emotional while thanking Kumaraswamy for responding to her family's request. She expressed confidence that she would recover with his blessings, leaving the Minister visibly moved.

Technicians from the company that manufactured the oxygen concentrator were also present and explained its operation and usage to the girl's parents.

One of the notable features of the advanced portable oxygen concentrator is that Navya Shree can carry it along like a school bag, making it easier for her to move around while receiving the required oxygen support.

Kumaraswamy stated, "An oxygen concentrator was handed over to 14-year-old Navya Shree, daughter of Rajalakshmi and Chandru, residents of Sundaghatta village in Maralavadi hobli of Harohalli taluk in Ramanagara district, who has been suffering from breathing difficulties. The special feature of this oxygen concentrator is that the girl can carry it around just like a school bag. It is an advanced, state-of-the-art device."

He further stated, "Responding to a request from the parents of Navya Shree, a meritorious student suffering from an illness, I arranged to provide her with an oxygen concentrator worth Rs 2.50 lakh. I have wished the girl a speedy recovery and instructed her parents to keep me regularly informed about her treatment and health condition."