Shahrukhz Residences By Danube: Exclusive Gauri Khan-Designed Penthouses Worth USD 5.35 Million Each Sell Out On Launch Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Danube Properties unveiled Shahrukhz Residences by Danube, its fully furnished waterfront development in Dubai Maritime City, at a grand launch event on November 11 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, in presence of the Danube Group Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the event marked the second collaboration between Rizwan Sajan and SRK. A highlight of the evening was the announcement that all Gauri Khan-designed penthouses, each valued at USD 5.35 Million, had sold out on launch day.

Expressing gratitude for the phenomenal response, Rizwan Sajan said,“Shahrukhz Residences is more than a development; it represents our ambition to create homes that bring together exceptional design, meaningful experiences and lasting value. The response, particularly the penthouse sell-out, is a proud milestone for our team.”

Shah Rukh Khan said,“It's wonderful to see the Shahrukhz journey evolve from a successful commercial landmark into an iconic residential address. The idea of living life king style is brought to life through experiences envisioned for this development.”

Gauri Khan added,“For the penthouses, I wanted to create spaces that feel elegant, warm and distinctive, while making the most of the waterfront setting. It's special to see this design vision receive such an encouraging response, with a houseful mark already stamped on it.”

Shahrukhz Residences offers fully furnished apartments starting at USD 450k, with a flexible 30:70 payment plan: 30% during construction and 70% upon handover.

The tower will feature 40+ lifestyle amenities, including a first-of-its-kind Longevity Lounge with cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, a red-light therapy bed, infrared sauna and other longevity-inspired facilities. Residents will also enjoy aqua-themed play areas, sports facilities, children's daycare, cycling and jogging tracks, an exclusive rooftop King's Club and access to a private yacht.

Shahrukhz Residences by Danube follows the success of the Shahrukhz commercial tower, which was sold out on launch day in 2025.