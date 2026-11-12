New Report By LGT And Tharawat Explores How Next Generations Are Shaping MENA Family Enterprises
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: LGT Middle East Ltd.“LGT Middle East”, part of LGT Group, the leading international private banking and asset management group owned by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein, and the Tharawat Family Business Forum, an independent membership network and think tank dedicated to the sustainability, innovation and growth of family businesses across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), have launched a new report exploring the diverse ways the next generation is contributing to the future of family enterprises, from business leadership and entrepreneurship to responsible ownership, governance and long-term wealth stewardship. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Titled“Architects of Tomorrow: Rethinking Succession in MENA Family Enterprises”, the report challenges the conventional view that the next generation's contribution is defined primarily by inheriting leadership positions. Instead, it examines how younger family members are creating value through different pathways, reflecting the evolving needs of family enterprises and the ambitions of those who will shape their future. Documenting how family enterprises navigate geopolitical uncertainty, technological transformation and increasingly complex ownership structures, the report highlights the need to move beyond the question of who will take over towards understanding how members of both generations can contribute to the long-term resilience, continuity and growth of the wider family enterprise. The report draws on in-depth conversations with next-generation family enterprise leaders from the UAE, Oman, Jordan and Egypt, exploring how younger family members are reconciling personal ambitions with the responsibilities and expectations associated with inherited wealth and established family businesses. Their experiences illustrate how maintaining a meaningful relationship with a family enterprise does not necessarily require following a predetermined career path or assuming an executive position. The findings carry particular relevance for MENA family enterprises, many of which have evolved beyond individual operating businesses into increasingly diversified structures encompassing investments, financial assets and multiple commercial interests. As these enterprises become more complex, preparing future generations requires a broader approach that recognises the different capabilities and responsibilities needed across business operations, ownership, governance, investment and entrepreneurial activities. Sebastian Goeres, Chief Executive Officer of LGT Middle East, commented:“Preserving family wealth across generations requires more than a successful one-off transfer of assets or leadership. It requires preparing the next generation to make informed decisions, understanding the responsibilities of ownership and contributing meaningfully to the family's long-term objectives. As a family-owned private bank, we recognise the importance of balancing continuity with change. This report highlights why families must create opportunities for the next generation to shape their future while preserving the values and legacy built before them.” Central to the report is the Next-Generation Contribution Framework, developed by the Tharawat Family Business Forum as a practical tool to help families assess where younger members can create value, how their contributions relate to the family legacy, and what senior family members can do as mentors. The framework identifies four distinct but potentially overlapping roles:
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Professional / Operator: Strengthens and improves the existing family business through operational expertise, management and execution.
Intrapreneur: Drives renewal from within the enterprise by developing new capabilities, products, practices or business models.
Owner-Steward: Safeguards family capital, governance and long-term purpose through responsible ownership and strategic oversight.
Venture Builder: Establishes independent or adjacent ventures, creating new opportunities and capabilities beyond the core family business while keeping the inherited family values.
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