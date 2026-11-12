46.8% Of Al Marjan Island Property Searches On Property Finder Come From Outside The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Data presented at OBG Connect shows international attention reaching well beyond Dubai, with demand concentrated in specific property types and price bands. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn
-
Share of searches from abroad: Al Marjan Island 46.8%, Ras Al Khaimah 32.9%, Dubai 32.7% and Abu Dhabi 21.3%.
Villas attract 23% of Ras Al Khaimah sale inquiries from 10% of listings.
Dubai rental listings on Property Finder rose 57% year on year in September, while tenant demand rose 11%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment