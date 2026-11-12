46.8% Of Al Marjan Island Property Searches On Property Finder Come From Outside The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Data presented at OBG Connect shows international attention reaching well beyond Dubai, with demand concentrated in specific property types and price bands. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Share of searches from abroad: Al Marjan Island 46.8%, Ras Al Khaimah 32.9%, Dubai 32.7% and Abu Dhabi 21.3%. Villas attract 23% of Ras Al Khaimah sale inquiries from 10% of listings. Dubai rental listings on Property Finder rose 57% year on year in September, while tenant demand rose 11%.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026: Al Marjan Island draws nearly half of its property searches from abroad, the highest share of the four locations analyzed, according to Property Finder's September 2026 platform data. Cherif Sleiman, the company's Chief Revenue Officer, presented the findings yesterday at the fourth edition of OBG Connect.

Sleiman joined the panel discussion“Three Markets, One UAE: Real Estate Opportunities and the Road to 2035” with Ben Bandari, Founder and CEO of BenCo Real Estate, and Umar Bin Farooq, Founder and CEO of One Broker Group, moderated by Coco Mignon of Strada.

Ras Al Khaimah keeps pace with Dubai

Ras Al Khaimah attracts around one in three of its searches from abroad, broadly in line with Dubai, while Abu Dhabi is closer to one in five. For residential sales on Al Marjan Island, the figure rises to 52.1%. Search location reflects where interest comes from, not a buyer's nationality or investment source.

“International interest in the UAE is not just a Dubai story,” said Sleiman.“Al Marjan Island draws a larger share of its searches from abroad than any market we analyzed, and that should shape who developers and agents are speaking to.”

Villas and entry-level rentals draw more demand than their share of stock

Demand clusters in specific segments. Villas account for 23% of buyer interest in Ras Al Khaimah from just 10% of listings, 28% from 18% in Abu Dhabi, and 19% from 13% in Dubai.

Price preferences vary as well. The AED 2 million to 5 million band leads in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, at 33% and 39% of buyer leads, while AED 1 million to 2 million leads in Ras Al Khaimah and on Al Marjan Island. In Ras Al Khaimah's rental market, properties up to AED 40,000 a year generate 42% of demand from 16% of available stock.

In Dubai, the focus is the right stock, not more of it

Rental supply on the platform grew 57% year on year in September, against 11% growth in rental leads. That alone cannot show whether the wider market is oversupplied, but it highlights the value of matching what is available to what people want.

“This is not a question of how much stock there is. It is a question of whether it matches what people are looking for,” said Sleiman.“The opportunity now is putting the right homes in front of the people actually searching for them.”

Panel insights:

Panellists agreed that resilience is not confined to one emirate, and that the demand behind it is not only international. Residents already living in the UAE are moving between emirates, upgrading and investing, alongside the interest coming from abroad. Each market has shown the same ability to hold that demand, converging on a single national picture of strength while continuing to draw a different buyer, at a different price point, for different reasons.

The discussion also turned to what residential growth brings with it. As more people settle in the UAE, they need somewhere to work as well as somewhere to live, and panellists pointed to strong appetite on the commercial side as a result.

Closing on the outlook, Sleiman said:“International demand will only increase from here. Each emirate will have the opportunity to attract different demographics, locally and internationally, by catering to their preferences. The road to 2035 will be built market by market.”

Figures reflect Property Finder platform activity, not the total market or completed transactions. Shares are September 2026 snapshots; growth compares September 2026 with September 2025. Residential and commercial activity are combined unless stated otherwise. Inquiries are listing lead clicks; listings are average daily live listings. Al Marjan Island is included in Ras Al Khaimah. Abu Dhabi excludes Al Ain.

About Property Finder:

Property Finder is a pioneering property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, dedicated to shaping an inclusive future for real estate while spearheading the region's growing tech ecosystem. At its core is a clear and powerful purpose: To change living for good in the region. Founded on the value of great ambitions, Property Finder connects millions of property seekers with thousands of real estate professionals every day. The platform offers a seamless, enriching experience, empowering buyers, investors, and renters to make informed decisions.

Since its inception in 2007, Property Finder has evolved into a trusted partner for developers, brokers, and home seekers. As a lighthouse tech company, it continues to create an environment where people can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the transformation of real estate in MENA.

Property Finder publishes a suite of market analysis reports across the UAE, spanning monthly, bi-monthly, and quarterly insights.