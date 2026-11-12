IRCTC Denies Outage Claims Amid Reports Of Online Booking Difficulties

IRCTC Clarifies Operational Status Amid Booking Delays

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): IRCTC has clarified that its online reservation portal remained operational. However, some users experienced delays due to a high number of people trying to access the website and mobile application at the same time. The statement comes in response to some reports about difficulties faced by passengers while booking railway tickets online on the morning of November 10.

IRCTC says that during festive seasons, particularly Diwali and Chhath Puja, the demand for railway tickets increases significantly as millions of passengers try to book their journeys simultaneously. This leads to exceptionally high traffic on the online reservation platform, especially during peak booking hours. It further added that due to this sudden surge in traffic, some passengers may have faced delayed logins and difficulties during the booking process. However, these were temporary issues and did not amount to a complete shutdown of the reservation system.

Normal Services and Addressing Misinformation

IRCTC has confirmed that online ticket booking services across all channels are now functioning normally. IRCTC says it has also taken note of misleading information and screenshots being circulated on social media claiming that the ticket booking system was completely down between 10:00 AM and 10:40 AM. IRCTC says these claims do not reflect the actual operational status.

Commitment to Infrastructure Improvements

IRCTC plays an important role in making railway ticket booking convenient and accessible to millions of passengers across the country. Nearly 89% of reserved railway tickets are booked online, reflecting the growing use of digital services by railway passengers. IRCTC says it continuously works towards improving its website, mobile applications and overall technical infrastructure to provide passengers with a smooth, secure and reliable booking experience.

Regular technological upgrades and improvements are being undertaken to strengthen the system and manage the increasing demand for online reservations. With millions of passengers depending on its services every day, IRCTC says it remains committed to improving its digital infrastructure, addressing passenger concerns and ensuring a better ticket booking experience, particularly during festive seasons and periods of heavy demand. (ANI)

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