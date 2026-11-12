JKJAAC Appreciates Marwat Intervention Over Pojk Governance Crisis

JKJAAC Lauds Marwat Intervention

Rawalakot [PoJK], November 12 (ANI): The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has expressed gratitude to Pakistan's Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat for raising concerns over corruption, governance, civilian killings and ongoing security operations in Rawalakot, while urging the President and Prime Minister of PoJK to resolve the situation through dialogue. In a post on X, JKJAAC appreciated Marwat's intervention and his efforts to highlight issues concerning the people of PoJK.

The committee also referred to Marwat's claim that corruption in PoJK was as high as 80 per cent, stating that the allegation raised serious questions that warranted an independent and transparent investigation. According to the JKJAAC post, accountability, anti-corruption reforms, the elimination of excessive privileges enjoyed by the ruling elite and the responsible use of public resources are already among the central demands outlined in its Charter of Demands.

Focus on Agreements and Accountability

The committee further highlighted the October 4, 2025 agreement, signed by the Government of Pakistan, the Government of PoJK and JKJAAC, stating that it includes provisions for merging the Ehtesab Bureau and Anti-Corruption Establishment, reforming accountability legislation, reviewing government privileges and reducing administrative expenditure. Reiterating its commitment to a peaceful and negotiated resolution, JKJAAC said it had consistently pursued dialogue to address the region's concerns.

However, it stressed that negotiations must lead to the implementation of signed agreements rather than another cycle of unfulfilled promises. Emphasising that the people of PoJK were seeking the fulfilment of existing commitments, JKJAAC stated that they were not asking for new promises but demanding justice, protection of their fundamental rights and implementation of agreements already signed by the authorities.

The committee's remarks come amid continuing concerns over governance, accountability, civilian safety and the political situation in PoJK, particularly in Rawalakot, as highlighted in its post on X. (ANI)

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