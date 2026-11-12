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Photonics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034


Date: 2026-11-12 05:00:15

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Photonics Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis

The global photonics market size was valued at USD 988.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1046.04 billion in 2026 to USD 1642.24 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Asia Pacific dominated the photonics market with a share of 42.5% in 2025.

Photonics is a branch of science and technology focused on generating, controlling, transmitting, and detecting light for various applications. It includes essential components and technologies such as lasers, optical fibers, photodetectors, optical sensors, and photonic integrated circuits. Photonics is widely used in telecommunications, healthcare, data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, and industrial automation to enable high-speed data transmission, precise measurements, and advanced optical communication.

Photonics Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 988.7 Billion2026 Market Size USD 1046.04 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 1642.24 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 5.8%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025) 42.5% Fastest-growing Region North America North America CAGR (2026–2034) 8.9%Segment Insights By Type Fastest-growing Segment Silicon photonics transceivers CAGR 9.2% (2026–2034) By Material Fastest-growing Segment Silicon CAGR 7.8% (2026–2034) By End Use Fastest-growing Segment IT & Telecom CAGR 8.3% (2026–2034)

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Straits Research

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