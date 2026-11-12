Xi Reaffirms Taiwan Reunification as China's 'Historical Mission'
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated Beijing's determination to achieve what he called the "complete reunification" of Taiwan with China, describing the objective as an enduring mission of the Communist Party and urging Chinese communities worldwide to reject Taiwan independence.
Xi delivered the remarks Thursday during a ceremony in Beijing commemorating the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen, the revolutionary figure who played a leading role in ending China's imperial monarchy in 1911, according to the state news agency.
"Resolving the Taiwan question and achieving the complete reunification of the motherland is an unwavering historical mission of the Communist Party of China," Xi said.
He characterized national reunification as a shared aspiration among Chinese people and an essential component of China's broader national rejuvenation ambitions.
The Chinese leader also called on people living on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, as well as overseas Chinese communities, to oppose pro-independence movements and contribute to peaceful relations across the strait.
Xi further highlighted Sun Yat-sen's commitment to preserving China's national unity, noting his opposition to efforts to divide the country.
Born in 1866, Sun founded the Kuomintang (KMT), which currently operates as an opposition party in Taiwan. He was among the leading figures behind the 1911 Revolution, which brought an end to thousands of years of imperial rule. He died in 1925.
Beijing maintains that Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory, while authorities in Taipei reject China's sovereignty claims over the self-governed island.
China has repeatedly promoted peaceful reunification through its proposed "one country, two systems" arrangement, an approach that has received little backing from Taiwan's major political parties.
Xi delivered the remarks Thursday during a ceremony in Beijing commemorating the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen, the revolutionary figure who played a leading role in ending China's imperial monarchy in 1911, according to the state news agency.
"Resolving the Taiwan question and achieving the complete reunification of the motherland is an unwavering historical mission of the Communist Party of China," Xi said.
He characterized national reunification as a shared aspiration among Chinese people and an essential component of China's broader national rejuvenation ambitions.
The Chinese leader also called on people living on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, as well as overseas Chinese communities, to oppose pro-independence movements and contribute to peaceful relations across the strait.
Xi further highlighted Sun Yat-sen's commitment to preserving China's national unity, noting his opposition to efforts to divide the country.
Born in 1866, Sun founded the Kuomintang (KMT), which currently operates as an opposition party in Taiwan. He was among the leading figures behind the 1911 Revolution, which brought an end to thousands of years of imperial rule. He died in 1925.
Beijing maintains that Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory, while authorities in Taipei reject China's sovereignty claims over the self-governed island.
China has repeatedly promoted peaceful reunification through its proposed "one country, two systems" arrangement, an approach that has received little backing from Taiwan's major political parties.
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