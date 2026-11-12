Israeli Occupiers Assault Residents, Smash Cars in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli occupiers attacked the Palestinian town of Atara in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, assaulting residents and damaging property under the protection of Israeli forces, according to local sources.
Dozens of occupiers stormed several Palestinian homes, physically attacked their residents and left multiple people injured. They also smashed vehicles during the assault, the sources told the Anadolu news agency.
Clashes erupted between Palestinian residents and the occupiers, prompting Israeli forces to enter the town and fire tear gas, stun grenades and live ammunition. The military intervened to shield the occupiers, the sources added.
Meanwhile, occupiers targeted major roads near Ramallah, leading Israeli forces to shut down the city's entrances. The closures triggered severe traffic congestion, leaving thousands of vehicles backed up along surrounding roads, according to an Anadolu correspondent.
Approximately 750,000 occupiers reside in 156 settlements and 360 outposts throughout the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Attacks by occupiers have increasingly targeted Palestinian communities, with the aim of forcing residents from their homes and land.
The occupied West Bank has also witnessed a growing wave of Israeli military raids and violence, involving killings, arrests, house demolitions, land leveling and seizures, alongside the continued expansion of Israeli settlements.
Dozens of occupiers stormed several Palestinian homes, physically attacked their residents and left multiple people injured. They also smashed vehicles during the assault, the sources told the Anadolu news agency.
Clashes erupted between Palestinian residents and the occupiers, prompting Israeli forces to enter the town and fire tear gas, stun grenades and live ammunition. The military intervened to shield the occupiers, the sources added.
Meanwhile, occupiers targeted major roads near Ramallah, leading Israeli forces to shut down the city's entrances. The closures triggered severe traffic congestion, leaving thousands of vehicles backed up along surrounding roads, according to an Anadolu correspondent.
Approximately 750,000 occupiers reside in 156 settlements and 360 outposts throughout the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Attacks by occupiers have increasingly targeted Palestinian communities, with the aim of forcing residents from their homes and land.
The occupied West Bank has also witnessed a growing wave of Israeli military raids and violence, involving killings, arrests, house demolitions, land leveling and seizures, alongside the continued expansion of Israeli settlements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment