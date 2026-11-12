Tajikistan's Sangtuda-1 Cuts Power Supply 2.1% In Nine Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's Sangtuda-1 Hydropower Plant (HPP) supplied 2.384 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from January through September 2026, down by 51.49 million kWh, or 2.1%, compared with the same period last year, according to the plant's official website.

The plant's installed capacity utilization factor reached 54.6% over the nine-month period.

Sangtuda-1 has an installed capacity of 670 megawatts. According to the report, electricity supply in the first half of 2026 amounted to 1,476.78 million kWh, compared with 1,471.66 million kWh in the corresponding period of 2025, representing an increase of 0.35%.

Furthermore, the capacity utilization factor for the first half of 2026 stood at 51%, up from 50.9% a year earlier, an increase of 0.1 percentage points.

Since June 2026, the plant has carried out scheduled maintenance and preparatory work on its equipment and hydraulic structures ahead of the 2026–2027 autumn-winter season. The work includes preventive measures aimed at ensuring stable operations during periods of higher electricity demand.

The company noted that regular tactical drills, technical inspections, and scheduled maintenance activities do not affect electricity generation volumes and are carried out without reducing the plant's production performance.

Sangtuda-1 is located on the Vakhsh River and is one of Tajikistan's major hydropower plants, developed as a joint Russian-Tajik project.