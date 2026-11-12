STARPRIME Collaborates With Hedgx To Expand Institutional Risk And Dealing Capabilities

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The collaboration adds outsourced dealing, real-time risk intelligence and trading-flow surveillance to STARPRIME's institutional liquidity offering.



STARPRIME expands its institutional offering through a collaboration with HedgX, giving brokers access to outsourced dealing, real-time risk intelligence and trading-flow surveillance. The arrangement also strengthens STARPRIME's internal risk oversight, connecting liquidity, execution support and risk management.



STARPRIME clients can access HedgX's dealing expertise without building a full in-house operation. With 24/7 support, experienced dealers monitor trading activity, exposure and P&L, while analytics help brokers assess trader behaviour, identify potentially abusive flow and make informed risk-management decisions.



HedgX's MetaTrader 5 (MT5) server-side technologies, including HX Guard and HX DealerFlow, are also included. HX Guard analyses trading behaviour to detect potentially abusive activity, while HX DealerFlow supports execution control and dealing oversight. Together, they help brokers monitor activity, manage exposure and improve operational efficiency.



Combining STARPRIME's multi-asset liquidity with HedgX's dealing and risk-management capabilities gives institutional clients a more integrated approach to brokerage operations without requiring every capability to be built internally.

“Revenue optimisation and capital efficiency are critical for retail brokers. Our collaboration with HedgX is focused on helping clients extract more value from order flow through stronger internal risk management and more efficient routing to liquidity providers, rather than relying solely on higher acquisition spend.” - Jay Mawji, CEO, STARPRIME

“We connect trading data, behaviour and controls so brokers can see risk across their business more clearly.” - Domantas Mocevicius, Co-Founder, HedgX

“With STARPRIME, brokers get real-time visibility of their flow and exposure, plus a team watching the market 24/7.” - Tahsin Haykal, Co-Founder, HedgX

The collaboration complements STARPRIME's existing network of technology and risk partners as it continues to develop its institutional offering.



About STARPRIME



STARPRIME is an institutional CFD liquidity provider and market maker, combining multi-asset liquidity with pricing technology, low-latency execution and dedicated client coverage. Its solutions are shaped around each client's flow, scale and market requirements, with a focus on transparency, consistent service and long-term partnerships.



About HedgX



HedgX is a financial technology and outsourced dealing firm providing risk management, execution technology and operational support to retail FX and CFD brokers. Combining an experienced dealing team with proprietary analytics, automated risk controls and predictive models, HedgX helps brokers strengthen exposure oversight, flow monitoring and execution workflows as they scale.

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Janna Magabilen

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