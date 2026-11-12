Influential Women Features Belinda Mendez: Building A Culture Of Safety So Every Worker Returns Home

OH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Safety Manager at Excelsior Safety Solutions, Belinda Mendez Leads Construction and Industrial Safety Programs Rooted in Compliance, Accountability, and Care for WorkersNew Albany, Ohio – Belinda Mendez is a skilled safety professional currently serving as a Safety Manager at Excelsior Safety Solutions, where she leads safety initiatives focused on protecting employees, improving workplace practices, and ensuring compliance with industry regulations. In her role, she oversees safety programs, conducts job site assessments, identifies potential hazards, and works closely with teams to promote a strong culture of safety and accountability. Her expertise includes OSHA compliance, personal protective equipment enforcement, corrective actions, incident prevention, and the development of practical safety solutions tailored to operational needs. Working in construction safety, she also specializes in occupational health and safety, construction safety management, workplace safety compliance, OSHA standards and regulations, and safety program development. A Graduate Safety Practitioner, she brings both technical knowledge and field-tested judgment to every site she supports.Belinda's passion for workplace safety began in 2011 while she was working overseas on an Air Force contract. There, her abilities were recognized, and she was given the opportunity to receive safety training that inspired her to pursue a career dedicated to protecting workers. That experience showed her the impact she could make by helping protect others and creating safer work environments. From that starting point, she set out to build the knowledge and credentials needed to turn a new interest into a lasting profession.She further developed her skills through education and hands-on field experience, earning a bachelor's degree in Safety from Columbia Southern University, where her studies centered on Occupational Safety and Health Technology and where she was recognized on the Dean's List. She holds several professional credentials, including OSHA 510, OSHA 500, fire safety certification, and the Graduate Safety Practitioner (GSP) designation. Committed to continued growth, she is now working toward her Certified Safety Professional (CSP) certification. Each credential has strengthened her ability to lead safety initiatives and oversee safety operations with confidence.With more than six years of field experience in construction and industrial safety, Belinda has built a reputation as a proactive and committed safety leader. Her previous experience with Turner Construction, Born Industrial LLC, and Fisher Tank Company has strengthened her ability to manage safety operations, collaborate with diverse teams, and implement effective risk mitigation strategies. On each project, she has focused on identifying hazards early, communicating clearly with crews, and helping teams adopt practices that keep them protected. That combination of practical experience and steady leadership now informs her work at Excelsior Safety Solutions.Belinda attributes her success to her hands-on experience in the field and to her dedication to continuous improvement. Above all, she is committed to ensuring that every worker has the knowledge, resources, and support needed to return home safely each day. Over the past six years, she has developed a strong foundation in safety management through real-world experience, ongoing learning, and a dedication to protecting employees in the workplace.The best career advice Belinda has received is that a rewarding career can be built by pursuing work that is meaningful and that brings purpose to life. Her own discovery of safety on the Air Force contract proved that advice true. It reinforced for her the importance of following one's strengths, embracing new opportunities, and finding fulfillment in a career that allows a person to make a meaningful difference.For young women entering the safety industry, Belinda encourages them to pursue a career that aligns with their passion and to recognize the meaningful impact they can have on others. She describes safety as a rewarding field that offers the opportunity to make a real difference by protecting workers, improving workplace conditions, and creating environments where people feel valued and supported. She urges them to believe in their abilities, keep learning, and embrace every opportunity to grow professionally. In her view, their knowledge, leadership, and dedication can positively influence the lives of many.Belinda sees the biggest challenge and opportunity in her field as ensuring the safety of every individual on the job while continuously adapting to evolving workplace demands and safety standards. Protecting workers requires constant attention, strong communication, and a proactive approach to identifying and addressing potential hazards. At the same time, that responsibility opens the door to strengthening safety culture, implementing effective practices, and empowering employees with the knowledge and resources they need to work safely every day. She is committed to creating an environment where safety remains a shared priority, and every worker feels supported and protected.The values most important to Belinda in both her work and personal life are safety, responsibility, and maintaining a strong connection with the world around her. Professionally, her priority is making sure every worker has the support, knowledge, and resources needed to perform the job safely and return home to family each day. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time outdoors, particularly near the water and fishing, which allows her to recharge, stay connected with nature, and appreciate the importance of balance. These values guide her in both her career and her personal life, reinforcing her commitment to protecting others while staying connected to the things that bring her fulfillment.From safety training on an overseas Air Force contract to leading safety programs on construction and industrial sites, Belinda has built her career on a simple but powerful purpose. Her blend of field experience, professional credentials, and ongoing pursuit of the CSP designation reflects a leader who never stops improving. Belinda Mendez stands as a safety professional whose dedication helps ensure that workers return home safely to the people who matter most.Learn More about Belinda Mendez:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Features Belinda Mendez: Building a Culture of Safety So Every Worker Returns Home News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 09:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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