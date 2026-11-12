Influential Women: Karen M. Marie Riscinto Brings Nearly Five Decades Of Integrity & Expertise To Florida Real Estate

FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- and Broker of Florida Lifestyle Realty Group, Karen M. Marie Riscinto Leads a Full-Service Brokerage Known for Exceptional Client Service, Record Sales, and a People-First ApproachMount Dora, Florida – Karen M. Marie Riscinto is the Owner and Broker of Florida Lifestyle Realty Group, a full-service real estate brokerage serving Central Florida. She also owns a successful property management company and an interior decorating business. Her expertise is recognized through her Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) and Military Relocation Professional (MRP) designations, and she holds an Associate of Arts degree from Broward College. Over the years, she has become known for delivering exceptional client service, leading a dedicated team of agents, and consistently generating record-breaking sales volume.Karen's real estate career spans nearly five decades. She began working on construction sites in 1977 before earning her real estate license in 1988 and her broker's license in 1990. After reactivating her broker's license in 2017, she launched her own brokerage. Her diverse background in construction, property management, residential sales, and interior design allows her to provide comprehensive guidance throughout every stage of the real estate process. She is known for going above and beyond to help clients achieve their goals, whether they are buying, selling, investing, or preparing a home for market.Her accomplishments reflect consistent excellence and dedication to the profession. Karen was named the Daily Commercial Readers' Choice Realtor for Lake and Sumter Counties in 2016. She has also earned Multi-Million Dollar Producer recognition every year from 2012 through 2025. These honors reflect the trust that clients across Lake and Sumter Counties have placed in her. She attributes her success to the experience gained through handling a high volume of business, maintaining her integrity, and building a strong reputation in the industry. Starting her brokerage and property management company largely on her own has reinforced for her the value of hard work, consistency, and earning the trust of clients and colleagues.For young women entering real estate, Karen advises finding a mentor, investing in quality training, and approaching the work as a true profession. Earning a license, she explains, is only the beginning, and real growth comes from learning alongside experienced professionals who can provide guidance, accountability, and support. She encourages newcomers to ask questions without hesitation and to seek out opportunities to keep improving their skills. Passionate about mentoring the next generation, she urges new agents to treat real estate as a profession built on trust, knowledge, and service.Karen recognizes that the real estate market is constantly evolving and that today's environment presents its share of challenges. One of the biggest issues, in her view, is ensuring that new agents receive the training and mentorship they need to serve clients effectively. At the same time, she sees an opportunity to elevate professional standards by investing in education, strong leadership, and meaningful mentorship within the industry.The values that guide Karen are confidence, honesty, integrity, and putting people first. She believes in asking questions, continuing to learn, and always acting in her clients' best interests. For her, doing what is right matters more than earning a commission, and she strives to build lasting relationships based on trust and transparency.Outside of real estate, Karen enjoys expressing her creativity through interior decorating, remodeling, and refinishing furniture. She has transformed her own historic 1919 farmhouse while helping countless homeowners maximize the beauty and value of their properties through thoughtful design and staging. Whether staging a listing or advising a homeowner on improvements, she brings a designer's eye to every property she touches. Her unwavering commitment to her clients, her community, and her craft has established her as one of Central Florida's most respected real estate professionals. Karen M. Marie Riscinto stands as a broker whose integrity and lifelong dedication continue to help families find, improve, and value the places they call home.Learn More about Karen M. Marie Riscinto:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Florida Lifestyle Realty Group,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Karen M. Marie Riscinto Brings Nearly Five Decades Of Integrity & Expertise To Florida Real Estate News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 09:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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