Influential Women: Zara Cerni, Redefines The Medical Spa Experience Through Innovation, Compassion, And Human Connection

CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Executive of Tox of the TownTM, Zara Cerni Draws on More Than 45 Years in the Medical Field to Build Luxury Aesthetic Experiences Grounded in Clinical Excellence and Personalized CareLaguna Niguel, California – Zara Cerni is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with more than 45 years of experience in the medical field and over two decades of expertise in aesthetic medicine and medical spa operations. As an executive with Tox of the TownTM, she is leading the creation of an innovative aesthetic experience designed to redefine how clients engage with medical spa services. Throughout her career, she has focused on creating elevated healthcare experiences that combine clinical excellence, operational strategy, and personalized care. Her expertise spans luxury aesthetic medicine, medical spa operations, healthcare design and development, patient experience strategy, luxury brand positioning, and executive leadership. She also brings deep knowledge of consumer behavior, client relationship management, wellness and longevity, aesthetic innovation, and medical compliance to every venture she leads.Zara's path into aesthetics grew out of a long career in medicine. After successfully transitioning out of a family medical practice, she and her husband transformed their passion for aesthetics into a business, launching a med spa from their kitchen with a vision to deliver exceptional Botox and aesthetic services. Through dedication, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to the client experience, the practice grew over 12 years into one of Orange County's largest medical spas. At its peak, it employed a team of 42 professionals, including nine providers, two physicians, a body contouring specialist, three estheticians, and administrative staff, before its successful sale. That achievement demonstrated her ability to build a business from the ground up while keeping people and quality at its center.Following the sale, Zara continued to expand her expertise as a Spa and Wellness consultant in Hospitality. JC Resorts, The Surf and Sand Resort, has contracted Zara to develop their existing Aquaterra Spa and incorporate wellness. Tox of the TownTM is continuing to blend advanced treatments with hospitality-inspired touches. The future concept features contemporary glass treatment rooms that transition into private spaces, community-inspired suites such as the Lido Suite and the Balboa Suite, and curated skincare offerings. Clients can also access digital education and payment solutions through iPads, along with thoughtful details such as complimentary wellness juice shots. Through this venture, Zara continues to merge operational excellence with creativity, shaping environments where luxury, convenience, and personalized care come together.Her academic and professional training supports this broad perspective. Zara holds a BA in General Studies from Youngstown State University and has completed certifications in Healthcare Design and Operations Leadership, Aesthetic Medicine Business Leadership, Medical Spa Operations Leadership, and Luxury Retail and Brand Strategy Experience, as well as an Executive Training Program. Her career has carried her across luxury retail, healthcare design, operations, entrepreneurship, and aesthetic medicine, and each of those chapters informs the way she approaches her work today.Zara's work has earned recognition across Southern California. Her perspective has been featured in Newport Beach Lifestyle Magazine, Orange County Magazine, Coto de Caza Magazine, and Ladera Ranch Magazine. Under her leadership, Forever Ageless was nominated for and won the Mid-Size Family-Owned Business award and was recognized among the 500 Most Influential Businesses in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal. In 2025, she was also nominated for the Orange County Business Journal's Women in Business award. She shares her leadership insights through writing as well, including an article on why a delayed result does not mean a failed vision.In 2022, Zara faced a defining personal chapter when she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of triple-positive breast cancer. Throughout a year of intensive treatment, she continued to lead with grace and determination, never stepping away from her team or her purpose. That experience reshaped her view of beauty and wellness and deepened her commitment to helping others feel strong, confident, and fully alive. She now sees true beauty as a matter of confidence, vitality, and helping people become the best version of themselves.Zara attributes her success to resilience, curiosity, and a commitment to creating meaningful experiences for others. Across every stage of her career, she has remained focused on understanding people's needs and delivering excellence through thoughtful details, innovation, and authentic connection. Her journey has taught her that success is built through perseverance, adaptability, and the ability to turn challenges into opportunities for growth. Building Tox of the TownTM has allowed her to combine her passion for wellness, beauty, and personalized care while creating an environment where people feel valued, confident, and empowered. She remains grateful for every lesson, relationship, and opportunity that has shaped her path and continues to inspire her work.The best career advice Zara has received is to believe in possibilities, trust her instincts, and have the courage to pursue opportunities that align with her purpose. She has been fortunate to have mentors and supporters who encouraged her to dream bigger and embrace new challenges. Her husband, Michael, has been her greatest source of encouragement, consistently reminding her to explore opportunities with confidence and to approach challenges with a positive mindset. His belief in going for it taught her the importance of staying open to growth while making thoughtful decisions. Her mother also shaped her outlook by instilling resilience, determination, and the conviction that there are no limits to what people can achieve. Together, these lessons formed her leadership philosophy of surrounding herself with inspiring people, remaining curious, and never being afraid to pursue a vision that can create meaningful impact.For young women entering the aesthetics industry, Zara encourages them to stay committed to their vision, remain curious, and embrace every opportunity to learn and grow. She reminds them that challenges are not failures but simply hiccups along the journey that provide valuable lessons and help shape the path forward. When they truly believe in their purpose, she advises, they should not allow obstacles to take away the passion and determination that drive them. Curiosity matters because the world is constantly evolving, and those who keep learning and adapting will continue to find new opportunities. She also emphasizes the power of building a strong community of people who inspire, support, and challenge them to become better. By staying open-minded, welcoming new ideas, and keeping the courage to pursue their vision, she believes they can create lasting success.Looking at her field today, Zara sees one of the biggest challenges and opportunities as balancing rapid industry growth and innovation with the need to maintain human connection. As aesthetic medicine evolves through wellness, new technologies, investment, and expanding business models, she expects the strongest organizations to be those built on trust, relationships, and a commitment to exceptional experiences. Her career has shown her that people are at the center of every successful business, and that prioritizing clients, teams, and communities creates lasting impact. She treats every interaction as a chance to build meaningful relationships by listening, understanding individual needs, and making people feel valued and cared for. In her view, the future of aesthetic medicine and wellness lies in combining advanced solutions with personalized, compassionate care.The values most important to Zara are valuing people, leading with compassion, and recognizing the importance of human connection. She holds that when people are prioritized and cared for, positive outcomes naturally follow. In both her professional and personal life, she strives to see the good in others, appreciate their unique stories, and treat every individual with respect and kindness. She approaches each day with gratitude, empathy, and a commitment to making a positive impact on those around her. Fluent in English and Greek, she brings that same warmth to the many communities she serves.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Zara is passionate about empowering others, building strong communities, and leading with compassion. Her philanthropic involvement includes leadership roles with Women of Chapman, Camino Health Centers, Mission Hospital, where she serves as a liaison, and the Collaborative Courts Foundation. She also serves on the Executive Board of Directors of Camino Health Centers and as an Executive Board Member of the Collaborative Courts Foundation.Zara's leadership philosophy continues to inspire a new standard in aesthetics, one in which innovation, connection, and authentic care define the client experience. For her, there is no finish line, only evolution, and each new venture builds on the lessons of the last. From a kitchen-table start to one of Orange County's largest medical spas and now a new luxury concept, her journey reflects persistence, creativity, and an enduring belief in people. Zara Cerni stands as an executive whose resilience and compassion are reshaping how clients experience beauty, wellness, and care.Learn More about Zara Cerni:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Tox of the TownTM,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Zara Cerni, Redefines the Medical Spa Experience Through Innovation, Compassion, and Human Connection News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 09:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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