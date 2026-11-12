Influential Women: Sharon R. Jackson, Five Decades Of Leadership, Play, And Purpose In Early Childhood Education

TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Co-founder of Early Childhood Collective and Curating Play, Sharon R. Jackson Supports Childcare Directors, Strengthens Head Start Programs, and Champions Play-Based Learning After More Than 50 Years in the FieldCollege Station, Texas – Sharon R. Jackson, PhD, is a distinguished early childhood education professional with more than 50 years of experience spanning leadership, teaching, program development, and advocacy. Today, she is the co-founder of Early Childhood Collective, a professional development and leadership consulting business dedicated to supporting childcare directors and strengthening early childhood education leadership. In addition, Early Childhood Collective has a mission for Head Start programs across the country and supports partnerships focused on professional development. Sharon is also a lead contributor and partner in Curating Play, a passion project dedicated to advocating for play-based learning. Through each of these efforts, she continues to share the knowledge she has gained across a long and varied career with the next generation of educators and leaders.Sharon's career has taken her through nearly every kind of early learning setting. Before her current work, she held leadership and teaching roles in military childcare centers, Montessori schools, faith-based preschools, and public and private educational settings. She then served for 22 years as Director of Early Education Services in her local school district before retiring from that position. Among her professional accomplishments, she was recognized for establishing United Way's Success by Six program, a reflection of her commitment to early childhood development and community collaboration. She also volunteered for a number of years with the United Way Success by Six program, remaining closely involved in the initiative she helped establish for young children and their families. Sharon served as President of ChildreNinos for several years as this community organization provided professional development and support for childcare programs and family childcare homes. She currently serves on the leadership team of the Texas Association for the Education of Young Children-Brazos Valley Chapter and has recently retired from the Board of the Texas Association of Administrators and Supervisors of Programs for Young Children.Her education laid a strong foundation for her lifelong work. Sharon earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education with Early Childhood Certification from North Texas State University and a master's degree in Elementary Education from Midwestern State University. She pursued doctoral studies in Early Childhood Education at Texas A&M University and completed that degree in 2019. Sharon is a member of the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the National Head Start Association, the Texas Head Start Association, and the Texas Association for the Education of Young Children. These affiliations keep her connected to colleagues and to the latest developments across the field. Her Blinn College classes, Educating Young Children and a Practicum for Child Care Providers, are another way she maintains currency in her field.Sharon also enjoys presenting at conferences, where she connects with professionals working in the field and gains valuable insights from every session. Her presentations focus on individual leadership, particularly strategies that help leaders remain strong, resilient, and supported as they guide their teams. Despite her leadership responsibilities and professional speaking engagements, Sharon will never fully step away from the classroom. She continues to enjoy working with teachers, sharing practical approaches to talking, thinking, and encouraging language development in young children.Sharon attributes her success to her faith, her passion for serving others, and the unwavering support of her husband of 55 years, whose encouragement has been a constant source of strength throughout every stage of her career. His partnership, combined with her commitment to lifelong learning and her care for children and educators, has inspired her to keep growing, serving, and making a meaningful impact across generations. That steady foundation has allowed her to remain active and engaged in the profession long after her retirement from the school district.The best career advice Sharon has received is to approach every challenge with positivity, purpose, and thoughtful reflection. She values what she calls the power of the pause, taking a moment to reflect before reacting. That practice, together with embracing change with confidence and staying open to new opportunities to make a difference, has helped her navigate challenges and grow throughout her career. It has also allowed her to keep making a positive impact on the lives of children, families, and educators.For young people entering early childhood education, Sharon encourages them to believe in themselves, approach challenges with optimism, and recognize the profound impact their work can have on children, families, and future generations. She urges them to stay positive, embrace lifelong learning, and remain open to growth and new opportunities. She also reminds them never to underestimate the influence of one caring, dedicated professional who believes that every child matters. In her experience, meaningful change often begins with a single person committed to making a difference. She lets her students know that they are world-changers, and they learn early in the semester that the answer to“What will you do when you leave this class?” is“Change the World!”.Sharon sees one of the greatest opportunities in early childhood education today as developing strong, compassionate leaders who can create high-quality learning environments for children and educators alike. She sees tremendous potential in expanding play-based learning, strengthening Head Start programs, and providing practical leadership development for childcare directors and other early childhood professionals. As the field continues to evolve, she considers investment in capable leaders and evidence-based approaches essential. Such investment, she believes, ensures that children receive the strong foundation they need to thrive and that educators are equipped to succeed.The values most important to Sharon in both her work and personal life are faith, connection, creativity, joy, compassion, and a commitment to lifelong learning. She strives to recognize the worth and potential of every individual and to approach others with respect, empathy, and care. At the heart of everything she does is a commitment to service, particularly to children, families, and educators. She seeks to create meaningful connections that encourage growth, purpose, and positive change.Guided by compassion, connection, creativity, joy, and service, Sharon remains dedicated to advancing the future of early childhood education. Her work with Early Childhood Collective, her Head Start partnerships, and Curating Play extends a legacy built over five decades in classrooms, centers, and district leadership. Dr. Sharon R. Jackson stands as an educator and mentor whose belief in every child continues to shape the leaders and learning environments of tomorrow.Learn More about Sharon R. Jackson:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Sharon R. Jackson, Five Decades of Leadership, Play, and Purpose in Early Childhood Education News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 09:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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