Assam Police Bust Counterfeit Cleaning Products Racket, Seize Thousands Of Bottles

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 12 (IANS) Assam Police have busted an alleged racket involved in the manufacture and sale of counterfeit cleaning products in Silchar, seizing thousands of bottles and nearly 2,000 litres of suspected adulterated products, officials said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the operation was part of the state government's continued crackdown on counterfeit and adulterated products that could pose risks to consumers and public safety.

According to information shared by the Chief Minister, Cachar Police recently busted the alleged counterfeit cleaning products racket in Silchar and recovered a large quantity of suspected adulterated products, including chemicals, empty bottles, caps and packaging equipment.

The police seized 4,116 bottles and 117 cartons containing suspected counterfeit or adulterated cleaning and disinfectant products during the operation.

The total quantity of products seized was estimated at 1,944.6 litres, officials said.

One person was apprehended in connection with the alleged racket, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the scale of the operation and identify others who may have been involved in the manufacture, packaging and distribution of the suspected counterfeit products.

Sharing details of the police action, Chief Minister Sarma appreciated the Assam Police and Cachar Police for their swift operation.“Protecting consumers through constant vigilance - counterfeit products will not go unchecked,” the Chief Minister said in a post on social media.

He reiterated the Assam government's commitment to protecting consumers and ensuring public safety, particularly against the circulation of allegedly adulterated and counterfeit products in the market.

The seizure has once again highlighted concerns over the illegal manufacture and sale of products that are passed off as genuine consumer goods. Police officials are expected to examine the seized materials and products as part of the investigation to determine their composition and trace the supply chain behind the alleged operation.

Authorities have not yet disclosed further details about the identity of the apprehended person or whether the alleged racket had links to markets outside Silchar.

The investigation is underway, officials said.