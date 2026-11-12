New Study By The Code: Three In Four Dubai Residents Considering Paid Storage Lean Towards Managed Services

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – November 2026: Three in four Dubai residents planning to use paid storage would choose a managed service or are open to one, according to new research commissioned by The Code, the first and only, UAE-founded, managed storage company. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

The study, conducted by SixthFactor Consulting, found that 43% prefer managed storage outright and 32% would consider either model, while 25% prefer traditional self-storage.

Managed storage replaces the self-storage unit with a full-service model. Instead of renting a room and moving belongings themselves, customers have items collected, catalogued and stored by the provider, then returned on request. Preference for managed storage reaches 54% among Arab expatriate residents, 52% among Western expatriates and 56% among residents who say their home lacks enough storage space.

Space is a pressure point for many Dubai households. More than a quarter (28%) of residents considering paid storage say their home does not have enough storage space, and nearly one in five expect to need storage to declutter or because they are running out of room. Items not in regular use remain the main trigger (34%), followed by moving home (21%), renovation (14%) and time away from Dubai (13%). Luggage (55%) and furniture (44%) top the list of what residents expect to store.

Security is the deciding factor when choosing a provider, cited by 40% of residents, ahead of quality of customer service (35%) and value for money (33%). Among residents yet to commit to managed storage, the main concerns were how items would be cared for (46%), damage in transit (38%) and loss (36%).

When shown The Code's service, which collects, photographs and catalogues each item and makes it visible through an app, 84% of residents considering storage found it appealing and 72% said they would be likely to use it. Likely use rose to 79% once residents had considered the price they expected to pay. Convenience (37%) and app-based visibility of stored items (24%) were the benefits most likely to influence their decision.

“Dubai residents have told us clearly what they want from storage: it has to be secure, it has to be handled professionally and it should not cost them a weekend,” said Alexander Stuart, CEO of The Code.“The hesitation we heard is about trust. People want to know their things will be looked after and to be able to see them. That is why every item we store is photographed, condition-reported and visible in our app, so customers always know where their belongings are and what state they are in.”

“We founded The Code to build a storage service designed around how people in this country live,” said Alexander.“Residents move home, renovate, spend long summers abroad and welcome new family members, and their storage needs change with them. Our ambition is to build a homegrown UAE company that sets the standard for managed storage across the GCC.”

The Code filled its initial 13,500 sq ft warehouse in Al Warsan within five months of launch and has since expanded into additional facilities in Al Quoz. It plans to establish a presence across all GCC markets by 2030.

The research was commissioned by The Code and conducted by SixthFactor Consulting through face-to-face interviews with Dubai expatriate residents aged 25 to 55, across 15 communities in September and October 2026.

About The Code Founded by UAE nationals, The Code is a technology-enabled managed storage and asset management platform based in Dubai. It collects belongings and business assets, professionally photographs and catalogues each item, and stores them in secure, climate-controlled facilities in Al Warsan and Al Quoz. Through The Code's web platform and iOS and Android apps, individuals and businesses can view and manage their inventory, arrange collections and deliveries, and access services including international shipping, resale, removals and wardrobe organisation. Website: