Tragic Fire In Arunachal Pradesh Claims Four Lives In Kurung Kumey

Tragic Fire in Kurung Kumey Claims Four Lives

At least four people died, and 20 houses were reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out in the early morning hours on Thursday in Parsi Parlo, located in the Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh. BJP MLA from 21-Koloriang (ST) assembly constituency, Pani Taram, confirmed the tragic incident.

Official Response and Relief Efforts

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed deep anguish over the incident, conveying his condolences to the bereaved families and calling for immediate relief measures. In a post on X, Rijiju said, "The devastating fire in Parsi-Parlo Circle of Kurung Kumey district is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with every family affected by this tragedy, many of whom have lost their homes & are facing immense hardship."

Extending condolences to the bereaved families, Rijiju prayed for the safe return of the missing individuals. He further lauded the courage and resilience of local administration and emergency services for providing timely relief and support to the affected families. "My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the safe return of those missing and strength for everyone affected," he said.

He added, "I commend all those working tirelessly on the ground, including the local administration, emergency services, volunteers & residents. Ensuring timely relief & support for every affected family must remain the top priority." Further details are awiated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)