Nashik Horror: Lift Plunges With 6 People Inside, Terrifying CCTV Footage Emerges (WATCH)

A elevator reportedly malfunctioned at Sunshine Apartment in Vitthal-Rukmini Colony, Shivajinagar, in Nashik's Satpur region, injuring at least one woman, it is stated.

CCTV footage apparently shows the alleged incident on Tuesday November 10. This has sparked worries over the safety and upkeep of lifts in residential buildings. According to early accounts, a woman passenger was getting off the lift when it abruptly lurched, causing a terrifying event in which several people were hurt.

The visuals show several people, including some women, entering a lift at the residential apartment complex. As the lift doors open at a floor, one of the women is seen attempting to step out.

Watch CCTV Video

Nashik - A shocking incident has been reported from the Satpur area of Nashik. A lift collapsed at Sunshine Apartment in Vitthal-Rukmini Colony, Shivajinagar, Satpur, leaving several women injured, according to preliminary information. The sudden collapse has created an atmosphere of fear and panic among residents of the apartment complex. Questions are being raised about whether the incident was caused by a technical fault and whether the lift was undergoing regular maintenance. CCTV Footage Emerges

- NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 11, 2026

The woman is allegedly hit by the door when the elevator seems to suddenly move a short while later. The video also depicts the lady being pulled upward throughout the event, which raises grave questions about how well the lift's safety features are working.

The woman who was hurt has not yet been identified. In the wake of the event, it has been questioned if the lift's sudden movement was due to a technical issue.