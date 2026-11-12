How To Make Super Soft Idlis At Home: Try This Perfect Batter Ratio For Hotel-Style Results

Learn how to make soft fluffy hotel style idlis easily at home by knowing the correct proportion between rice and urad dal. This includes grinding, fermenting and steaming easy tips.

Wash rice and urad dal. Soak them both in water for 4-5 hours. Soak fenugreek seeds (a 1⁄2 spoon) with urad dal. This helps to maintain the fragrance and coolness of the batter. Now grind the soaked urad dal, adding some water into the mixie / grinder. Grind it well till it turns into a frothy, smooth batter.

Add sufficient water to the soaked rice and grind it well / until you reach the desired consistency. Now mix the Rice batter and Urad dal batter in a vessel and add salt according to taste. Mix everything well with your hands. Let it ferment for 8-10 hours.

Once the batter has risen well, transfer it gently into the idli plates. Grease the idli plates slightly to avoid sticking. Pour the batter into the pits. Once the water in the Idli pot boils, turn on the flame to medium and let it cook for 10-12 mins. You now have hot soft idlis with a jasmine flower like aroma.

Don't add excess water while grinding the urad dal. Just add sufficient amount and grind well. Don't make it too thick. The batter needs to be perfect. It is important to maintain the correct ratio of rice and urad dal (2:1) for soft idlis.

Only add the idlis once the batter has fermented properly. If you overcook it, it will become hard. Hence, it is better to cook it for 10-12 mins.

If you are in an emergency and need to make the idlis as soon as possible after grinding the batter, then you can follow this easy method. Add salt to taste and a pinch of fruit salt to the ground batter. Mix and add the batter immediately into the idli plate. Steam for 10-12 mins to get soft idlis.

Served hot and steaming with a fragrant sambar and spicy thick coconut chutney, this soft and spongy idli will make your breakfast healthy and delicious!