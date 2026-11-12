Remember Punch The Baby Monkey? Viral Videos Reveal His Heartwarming Transformation (WATCH)

Remember Punch, the adorable baby monkey who won hearts across the internet by clinging to an oversized orange orangutan stuffed toy? Months after his emotional story went viral, the little Japanese macaque is back in the spotlight, and this time, for a heartwarming reason. New videos show Punch enjoying life with his fellow monkeys and seemingly looking out for a newborn at the zoo.

Punch first became an internet sensation in February 2026 after photographs showed him carrying a large orange plush toy everywhere. Born at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, Punch had reportedly been rejected by his mother shortly after birth. He struggled to settle into the troop, with some monkeys ignoring him while others behaved aggressively towards him.

To comfort him and help him develop the muscle strength needed to cling, a zoo staff member gave Punch the stuffed orangutan toy. It soon became his constant companion, offering him comfort as he adjusted to life without his mother.

Now, a viral video shared by X user Melissa Wong offers a glimpse of how much Punch has grown. The footage shows him slowly approaching a newborn monkey before lying down beside the tiny animal and staying close to it.

Recalling his difficult beginnings, Wong wrote,“Remember the little orphaned baby monkey Punch? He carried his orange stuffy with him and was getting bullied by all the other monkeys. His story went viral.”

Watch the viral video here:

Remember the little orphaned baby monkey Punch?

He carried his orange stuffy with him and was getting bullied by all the other monkeys. His story went viral.

Punch is all grown up now and has taken on a little one and watches out for him.

Whatever you are going through, whatever is hurting you, learn from it and then be someone's lifeline.

- Melissa Wong (@Melissa_WongMT) November 9, 2026

She added,“Punch is all grown up now and has taken on a little one and watches out for him.” She also shared a message about turning painful experiences into kindness and becoming“someone's lifeline."

Another video, shared by an X user, shows Punch happily playing alongside other monkeys, suggesting that he is becoming more comfortable within the group.

Ichikawa City Zoo also shared footage of Punch on November 8, with a keeper's caption reading,“Today's Punch, photographed by a keeper.” The zoo explained that staff regularly observe the animals, interact with them and adjust their feeding according to seasonal and weather conditions.

From a lonely baby monkey seeking comfort in a stuffed toy to a playful youngster keeping company with newborns, Punch's journey has given the internet another reason to smile.