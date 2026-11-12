Anthropic IPO Tests Investor Appetite Amid Valuation and AI Spending Concerns

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)





Anth’opic’s upcoming IPO will test investor appetite for large AI companies amid growing scrutiny of the substantial costs of developing and operating advanced models. Strong initial demand has reportedly prompted underwriters to consider raising the offer price above the proposed range. However, the proposed valuation remains below the roughly USD 2 trillion level that investors had previously discussed, following a reassessment of the ’ompany’s growth outlook and infrastructure commitments.



The final IPO pricing and subsequent market performance will reveal whether the market participants are prepared to support’Anthropic’s valuation despite concerns over the sustainability of AI spending and the time required to generate returns from these investments.



The company's growth remains substantial, with revenue reaching USD 17 billion in the third quarter and an annualized run rate of USD 81 billion in October. However, quarterly revenue growth slowed from 144% in the second quarter to 47% in the third. This moderation makes sustaining customer demand increasingly important as the company expands.



Funding requirements will also remain under scrutiny. Anthropic has disclosed approximately USD 900 billion in compute and infrastructure commitments, with a significant portion scheduled over the coming years. The company will need to convert its growing revenue into sufficient cash flow to meet these obligations while continuing to invest in its technology. Strong IPO demand may ease near-term financing pressure, but the longer-term test will be whether revenue growth and operating efficiency can justify the scale of its spending.

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