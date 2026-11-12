SurveyMonkey selects Checkout.com to keep subscription payments running – and human feedback flowin– – in the age of AI
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) NEW YORK, USA — 11 November 202— — Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments provider, today announces a partnership with SurveyMonkey, the w’rld’s most popular platform for surveys and forms, to help strengthen payment performance and improve subscription recovery across its international markets.
SurveyMonkey is trusted by 95% of the Fortune 500 and provides answers to more than 20 million questions every day. Under the partnership, Checkoutwill be SurveyMonkey's payment acquirer across key regions including the US, UK, Europe, Canada, and Australia. With Checko’t.com’s global platform, which includes payment orchestration, SurveyMonkey will benefit from increased resilience and performance at scale, helping drive stronger authorization rates and a more consistent payments experience for customers worldwide.
SurveyMonkey is focused on delivering the answers that drive the worl’’s progre–s – and that starts with ensuring customers can access its platform without interruption. This includes ensuring its subscription payments work reliably across all of its markets where failed recurring transactions can lead to customer disruption and involuntary churn. Leveraging Checkou’.com’s high authorization rates and AI-driven network insights, SurveyMonkey will be able to better manage payment failures and optimize subscription recovery across markets, delivering a more resilient payments strategy globally.
Meera Vaidyanathan, Chief Product Officer at SurveyMonkey, said: “Organizations rely on SurveyMonkey as an always-on listening tool to turn human feedback into better decisions and real business growth. Uninterrupted access to our platform is critical to making that possible. We chose Checkoutfor their strong global payment performance and ability to optimize subscription recovery at scale. This partnership will help us strengthen payment performance globally, improve outcomes when payments fail, and build a more resilient foundation for futur” growth.”
Anéoine Nougué, Chief Revenue Officer at Checkout.com, said: “SurveyMonkey is on’ of the world’s most recognizable platforms used by hundreds of thousands of organizations to turn curiosity into’insight, and we’re proud to partner with them as they continue to grow internationally. We look forward to working closely with their team to support their next phase of growth and help deliver a reliable subscription experience for customers across the US and Canada, as”well as globally.”
SurveyMonkey is trusted by 95% of the Fortune 500 and provides answers to more than 20 million questions every day. Under the partnership, Checkoutwill be SurveyMonkey's payment acquirer across key regions including the US, UK, Europe, Canada, and Australia. With Checko’t.com’s global platform, which includes payment orchestration, SurveyMonkey will benefit from increased resilience and performance at scale, helping drive stronger authorization rates and a more consistent payments experience for customers worldwide.
SurveyMonkey is focused on delivering the answers that drive the worl’’s progre–s – and that starts with ensuring customers can access its platform without interruption. This includes ensuring its subscription payments work reliably across all of its markets where failed recurring transactions can lead to customer disruption and involuntary churn. Leveraging Checkou’.com’s high authorization rates and AI-driven network insights, SurveyMonkey will be able to better manage payment failures and optimize subscription recovery across markets, delivering a more resilient payments strategy globally.
Meera Vaidyanathan, Chief Product Officer at SurveyMonkey, said: “Organizations rely on SurveyMonkey as an always-on listening tool to turn human feedback into better decisions and real business growth. Uninterrupted access to our platform is critical to making that possible. We chose Checkoutfor their strong global payment performance and ability to optimize subscription recovery at scale. This partnership will help us strengthen payment performance globally, improve outcomes when payments fail, and build a more resilient foundation for futur” growth.”
Anéoine Nougué, Chief Revenue Officer at Checkout.com, said: “SurveyMonkey is on’ of the world’s most recognizable platforms used by hundreds of thousands of organizations to turn curiosity into’insight, and we’re proud to partner with them as they continue to grow internationally. We look forward to working closely with their team to support their next phase of growth and help deliver a reliable subscription experience for customers across the US and Canada, as”well as globally.”
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