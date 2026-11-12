In an Era of Supernatural Thrillers, Sheena Chohan Explores the Unusual World of a Ghost Searching for Her Own Coffin in ‘Justice and Dea’h’
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) In an era where supernatural thrillers are finding an increasingly curious audience, actress Sheena Chohan is all set to surprise viewers with one of her most unconventional characters yet in the upcoming film Justice and Death. Playing a ghost who is on an unusual search for her own colourful coffin, Sheena steps into a mysterious world that is unlike anything she has explored on screen before.
Starring Sheena Chohan alongside Rajshri Deshpande and Bidita Bag, Justice and Death is directed by Bappaditya Bandopadhyay and produced by Homemade Films, with Shankar Dey. The film brings together three interconnected stories, each exploring different dimensions of justice, human relationships, faith, mortality and the supernatural.
What make’ Sheena’s character particularly intriguing is her unusual journey. She portrays a young woman in the supernatural realm who searches for her own colourful coffin while sharing an unconventional connection with a gravedigger. Blending mystery, eccentricity and emotional depth, the character takes her into an entirely different performance space, demanding a unique understanding of physicality, psychology and expression.
Talking about what drew her to the character and why she chose to take up this unusual role, Sheena Chohan“says, “I was immediately drawn to how unusual and unpredictable this character was. I have never played anyone like her before, and that was precisely what excited me. Playing a ghost searching for her own coffin is such an unconventional concept, but beneath that supernatural exterior lies a fascinating emotional world. It challenged me to move beyond my usual understanding of a character and explore a completely different side of performance. I learnt that sometimes the most unusual characters have the most human emotions. It was an opportunity to experiment, take creative risks and discover something new ”s an actor.”
Speaking about her preparation and the process of inhabiting this mystical character, Sh“ena adds, “My theatre training played a huge role in helping me approach this character. I spent time researching, understanding her psychology and exploring how to inhabit someone so mysterious and otherworldly. I wanted to find the human emotions beneath the supernatural exterior and develop her physicality, energy and silences. We shot in the hills of Cherrapunji, and I remember staying alone in an old, almost haunted bungalow. The atmosphere of that place was incredibly evocative. I genuinely felt its mysterious aura, and it became a wonderful source of inspiration, helping me absorb the surroundings' energy and bring an authentic sense of mystery to my performance. I had tremendous fun discovering a”d creating her.”
With its three parallel narratives and unconventional storytelling, Justice and Death promises a distinctive cinematic experience. For Sheena, the film marks an exciting addition to her filmography, allowing her to experiment with a character that challenges conventional ideas of life, death and everything in between.
Justice and Death is all set to release soon on a leading OTT streaming platform.
HINDI ARTICLE
Starring Sheena Chohan alongside Rajshri Deshpande and Bidita Bag, Justice and Death is directed by Bappaditya Bandopadhyay and produced by Homemade Films, with Shankar Dey. The film brings together three interconnected stories, each exploring different dimensions of justice, human relationships, faith, mortality and the supernatural.
What make’ Sheena’s character particularly intriguing is her unusual journey. She portrays a young woman in the supernatural realm who searches for her own colourful coffin while sharing an unconventional connection with a gravedigger. Blending mystery, eccentricity and emotional depth, the character takes her into an entirely different performance space, demanding a unique understanding of physicality, psychology and expression.
Talking about what drew her to the character and why she chose to take up this unusual role, Sheena Chohan“says, “I was immediately drawn to how unusual and unpredictable this character was. I have never played anyone like her before, and that was precisely what excited me. Playing a ghost searching for her own coffin is such an unconventional concept, but beneath that supernatural exterior lies a fascinating emotional world. It challenged me to move beyond my usual understanding of a character and explore a completely different side of performance. I learnt that sometimes the most unusual characters have the most human emotions. It was an opportunity to experiment, take creative risks and discover something new ”s an actor.”
Speaking about her preparation and the process of inhabiting this mystical character, Sh“ena adds, “My theatre training played a huge role in helping me approach this character. I spent time researching, understanding her psychology and exploring how to inhabit someone so mysterious and otherworldly. I wanted to find the human emotions beneath the supernatural exterior and develop her physicality, energy and silences. We shot in the hills of Cherrapunji, and I remember staying alone in an old, almost haunted bungalow. The atmosphere of that place was incredibly evocative. I genuinely felt its mysterious aura, and it became a wonderful source of inspiration, helping me absorb the surroundings' energy and bring an authentic sense of mystery to my performance. I had tremendous fun discovering a”d creating her.”
With its three parallel narratives and unconventional storytelling, Justice and Death promises a distinctive cinematic experience. For Sheena, the film marks an exciting addition to her filmography, allowing her to experiment with a character that challenges conventional ideas of life, death and everything in between.
Justice and Death is all set to release soon on a leading OTT streaming platform.
HINDI ARTICLE
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