Musk Offers to Hire Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Amid Exit Reports
(MENAFN) Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has expressed interest in potentially hiring Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, saying it would be “an honor” amid reports of uncertainty surrounding Huang's leadership at the US semiconductor giant.
“That would be an honor,” Musk posted late Wednesday on the US social media platform X, replying to a message that read: “Elon please hire Jensen.”
However, Musk offered no indication of what role Huang might take or which of his companies could consider bringing him on board. His response also provided no evidence of a formal recruitment process or employment offer.
The exchange came after a report by a US newspaper, The Wall Street Journal, claimed that Nvidia's board was preparing to remove Huang from his position.
According to the report, directors were expected to convene as early as Wednesday to discuss his future, citing individuals familiar with the discussions.
The reported developments followed allegations concerning Huang's extramarital relationships with two women: Alice Huang, a former executive at Mega Speed International who has been accused of working as a Chinese spy, and an employee at the chipmaker.
Nvidia has since announced an independent investigation by its board following reports that Huang may have been the target of a foreign intelligence operation.
The uncertainty surrounding the company's leadership was accompanied by a significant decline in its stock during after-hours trading.
Nvidia shares dropped $14.95, or 8.61%, to $158.78 on Wednesday after the regular trading session ended at $173.73, representing a gain of $4.84, or 2.87%.
A British financial newspaper, the Financial Times, separately reported that the board was preparing to make a decision on Huang's future following the controversy.
Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has held the positions of president and chief executive since the company's establishment, according to its annual report. He also serves on its board of directors.
A potential departure would represent a significant leadership transition for Nvidia, which has emerged as a leading global provider of semiconductors powering the development and operation of artificial intelligence technologies.
The company's rapid growth has put Huang at the forefront of the worldwide AI investment surge and the intensifying technological competition between Washington and Beijing.
“That would be an honor,” Musk posted late Wednesday on the US social media platform X, replying to a message that read: “Elon please hire Jensen.”
However, Musk offered no indication of what role Huang might take or which of his companies could consider bringing him on board. His response also provided no evidence of a formal recruitment process or employment offer.
The exchange came after a report by a US newspaper, The Wall Street Journal, claimed that Nvidia's board was preparing to remove Huang from his position.
According to the report, directors were expected to convene as early as Wednesday to discuss his future, citing individuals familiar with the discussions.
The reported developments followed allegations concerning Huang's extramarital relationships with two women: Alice Huang, a former executive at Mega Speed International who has been accused of working as a Chinese spy, and an employee at the chipmaker.
Nvidia has since announced an independent investigation by its board following reports that Huang may have been the target of a foreign intelligence operation.
The uncertainty surrounding the company's leadership was accompanied by a significant decline in its stock during after-hours trading.
Nvidia shares dropped $14.95, or 8.61%, to $158.78 on Wednesday after the regular trading session ended at $173.73, representing a gain of $4.84, or 2.87%.
A British financial newspaper, the Financial Times, separately reported that the board was preparing to make a decision on Huang's future following the controversy.
Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has held the positions of president and chief executive since the company's establishment, according to its annual report. He also serves on its board of directors.
A potential departure would represent a significant leadership transition for Nvidia, which has emerged as a leading global provider of semiconductors powering the development and operation of artificial intelligence technologies.
The company's rapid growth has put Huang at the forefront of the worldwide AI investment surge and the intensifying technological competition between Washington and Beijing.
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