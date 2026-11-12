Yas Marina Brings Two Distinctive Dining Experiences to the Waterfront This Race Week

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 11, 2026: The race may be on the track, but the excitement is spilling onto the waterfront! This December, Yas Marina is turning up the Race Week atmosphere with the arrival of two exclusive dining pop-ups, Amazónico and La Môme, adding new flavours and experiences to one of the capital’s most anticipated weekends.

Whether it is a long lunch overlooking the marina, dinner with friends or a night that carries on well after the final lap, the two pop-ups offer plenty of reasons to make Yas Marina part of the Race Week plans.

Amazónico: Where the Jungle Meets the Racetrack

Dubai’s Amazónico is bringing its unmistakable jungle-inspired energy to Yas Marina for six days of dining, music and celebrations.

Known for its signature dishes, creative cocktails and vibrant atmosphere, Amazónico promises a Race Week experience that goes well beyond the dinner table. From 1 to 3 December, guests can enjoy leisurely lunches, lively dinners and sets by resident DJs, with the music continuing until 1 AM.

Come Race Weekend, the atmosphere shifts gear. From 4 to 6 December, DJs will be joined by live percussionists and a trumpeter, bringing an extra dose of energy to the celebrations as the party continues until 3 AM.

With a limited number of tables available, guests are encouraged to book early.

•When: 1 to 6 December 2026

•Timings: 1 - 3 December, 12 PM – 12 AM, 4 - 6 December, 12 PM - 3 AM

•Bookings: Reserve your table here



La Môme: A Taste of the French Riviera

Bringing a touch of Riviera elegance to the Race Week festivities, La Môme is joining the line-up with an exclusive four-day pop-up at Yas Marina from 3 to 6 December.

Born in Cannes on the French Riviera, La Môme is celebrated for its Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, warm hospitality and sophisticated yet lively atmosphere. Combining generous flavours, carefully crafted dishes and the French art de vivre, the pop-up promises a distinctive dining experience where great food, elegant surroundings and the pleasure of coming together take centre stage.

On Thursday, 3 December, guests can dine à la carte, while from Friday to Sunday, special Race Weekend dining packages will be available across the indoor restaurant and terrace.

Live entertainment will keep the energy flowing throughout. Sounds of Riviera, a roaming live band from the French Riviera, will perform a vibrant mix of English and American pop favourites alongside Italian and French classics. Daily DJ sets will move from Dolce Vita sounds to late-night house music during the three days.

•When: 3 to 6 December 2026

•Timings: Lunch, 12 PM–7 PM | Dinner, 7 PM onwards

•Thursday, 3 December: À la carte dining

•Friday, 4 to Sunday, 6 December:

oIndoor Restaurant: Lunch AED 500 per person | Dinner AED 1,000 per person

oTerrace: Lunch AED 650 per person | Dinner AED 1,200 per person

•Bookings:



Adding to Yas Marina’s already vibrant mix of waterfront restaurants, bars and entertainment, Amazónico and La Môme bring two exciting new experiences to the destination this Race Week. From leisurely lunches and memorable dining experiences to evenings filled with music and celebrations, Yas Marina promises plenty of reasons to visit, with the excitement continuing well beyond the chequered flag.

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