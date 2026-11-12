United Airlines Moves to Block Unauthorized AI Agents
(MENAFN) United Airlines announced Wednesday that it is introducing measures to prevent unauthorized third-party artificial intelligence agents from accessing its digital services, warning that such access could threaten customer privacy, account security and compliance with aviation rules.
The US airline cautioned that giving personal AI assistants access to customers' account credentials could expose confidential information and trigger unwanted transactions, unauthorized account modifications or the misuse of MileagePlus loyalty points.
The restrictions will cover both direct access to United's digital platforms and indirect access through travel agencies and booking aggregators. The initiative will involve revisions to the airline's booking, ticketing and distribution policies.
United also raised concerns that automated AI activities could conflict with regulations enforced by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Department.
One example involves airport check-in requirements, under which passengers must personally confirm that their checked baggage does not contain prohibited materials, including explosives.
The carrier emphasized that its mobile application already provides customers with secure tools to manage their journeys, from booking flights and choosing seats to modifying travel plans during severe weather disruptions.
Pointing to comparable restrictions introduced by financial institutions and retail companies, United urged other businesses to adopt protective measures to safeguard customer information and maintain security.
The airline additionally intends to revise its Digital Trust Center, offering customers further details about the new restrictions, advice on securing their accounts and access to support if an AI agent carries out an unintended action.
“As personal AI assistants evolve, United will continue to evaluate how these tools interact with our services, with a focus on protecting our customers.”
The US airline cautioned that giving personal AI assistants access to customers' account credentials could expose confidential information and trigger unwanted transactions, unauthorized account modifications or the misuse of MileagePlus loyalty points.
The restrictions will cover both direct access to United's digital platforms and indirect access through travel agencies and booking aggregators. The initiative will involve revisions to the airline's booking, ticketing and distribution policies.
United also raised concerns that automated AI activities could conflict with regulations enforced by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Department.
One example involves airport check-in requirements, under which passengers must personally confirm that their checked baggage does not contain prohibited materials, including explosives.
The carrier emphasized that its mobile application already provides customers with secure tools to manage their journeys, from booking flights and choosing seats to modifying travel plans during severe weather disruptions.
Pointing to comparable restrictions introduced by financial institutions and retail companies, United urged other businesses to adopt protective measures to safeguard customer information and maintain security.
The airline additionally intends to revise its Digital Trust Center, offering customers further details about the new restrictions, advice on securing their accounts and access to support if an AI agent carries out an unintended action.
“As personal AI assistants evolve, United will continue to evaluate how these tools interact with our services, with a focus on protecting our customers.”
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