Global EV Sales Hit 2.09M in October, Up 8 Percent
(MENAFN) Global electric vehicle (EV) sales climbed 8% year-on-year to 2.09 million units in October, supported by a sharp increase in European demand and North America’s first annual sales growth of 2026, market intelligence firm Benchmark Mineral Intelligence reported Thursday.
Despite the annual increase, worldwide deliveries fell 3% compared with September, when sales reached a record high.
Total EV sales during the first 10 months of the year stood at 17.5 million units, representing a 5% increase from the corresponding period last year.
Europe emerged as a major growth driver, with deliveries soaring 36% annually to 510,000 vehicles. Battery electric vehicle sales led the expansion, recording a 49% increase.
Germany achieved its strongest EV market penetration since December 2022, with electric models accounting for more than 45% of new car sales. Meanwhile, the UK registered a 30% annual increase in EV deliveries.
In North America, sales advanced 24% year-on-year to 130,000 units, marking the region’s first annual expansion this year. The increase was largely attributed to a weaker comparison base following the expiration of US federal tax incentives in late 2025.
By contrast, China's domestic EV market experienced a 12% annual contraction, with sales falling to 1.14 million units amid sluggish consumer demand.
However, Chinese manufacturers continued expanding their overseas presence, pushing passenger new energy vehicle exports to a monthly record of nearly 600,000 units in October despite the domestic slowdown.
Elsewhere, EV sales across other global markets surged 85% year-on-year to 300,000 units, driven by rapid growth in countries including Australia and Brazil.
Despite the annual increase, worldwide deliveries fell 3% compared with September, when sales reached a record high.
Total EV sales during the first 10 months of the year stood at 17.5 million units, representing a 5% increase from the corresponding period last year.
Europe emerged as a major growth driver, with deliveries soaring 36% annually to 510,000 vehicles. Battery electric vehicle sales led the expansion, recording a 49% increase.
Germany achieved its strongest EV market penetration since December 2022, with electric models accounting for more than 45% of new car sales. Meanwhile, the UK registered a 30% annual increase in EV deliveries.
In North America, sales advanced 24% year-on-year to 130,000 units, marking the region’s first annual expansion this year. The increase was largely attributed to a weaker comparison base following the expiration of US federal tax incentives in late 2025.
By contrast, China's domestic EV market experienced a 12% annual contraction, with sales falling to 1.14 million units amid sluggish consumer demand.
However, Chinese manufacturers continued expanding their overseas presence, pushing passenger new energy vehicle exports to a monthly record of nearly 600,000 units in October despite the domestic slowdown.
Elsewhere, EV sales across other global markets surged 85% year-on-year to 300,000 units, driven by rapid growth in countries including Australia and Brazil.
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