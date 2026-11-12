Turkmenistan, UNFPA Discuss Demographic And Youth Development Priorities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have discussed cooperation on demographic resilience, youth development and gender equality within the framework of their 2026-2030 Country Programme, according to a press release from the Turkmen government.

The discussions took place during a meeting between UNFPA Executive Director Diene Keita and Turkmenistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vepa Hajiyev.

The two sides reviewed the main areas of their long-standing partnership and discussed ways to advance cooperation under the current Country Programme.

Particular attention was given to joint efforts within multilateral platforms, including the UN Commission on Population and Development and the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

The meeting also addressed youth development and Turkmenistan's preparations for presenting its Voluntary National Review in 2027. The review forms part of the country's reporting on progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation during Turkmenistan's upcoming chairmanship of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries in 2027.

The discussions focused on aligning bilateral cooperation with Turkmenistan's priorities in population policy and social development, as well as its participation in international initiatives.

Turkmenistan's domestic youth policy was also outlined in several state documents. Under the Law on State Youth Policy, adopted in a revised edition in September 2022, young people are defined as citizens aged 14 to 35.

The law establishes the state's approach to youth participation in the country's social, economic, political and cultural life. It covers education, employment, entrepreneurship, healthcare, sports and cultural activities, and provides for support for young families, talented young people and youth associations.

In September 2026, Turkmenistan approved a new State Programme on Youth Policy through 2031, along with an action plan for its implementation. According to the government, the programme aims to identify and support young people interested in science, education and advanced technologies, while creating conditions for their participation in the country's socio-economic, political and cultural development.

Responsibility for implementing the programme was assigned to relevant ministries, government agencies and the administrations of the country's regions, Ashgabat and Arkadag. The new programme follows the previous State Programme for 2021-2025.

Turkmenistan's Strategy for International Cooperation of Youth for 2023-2030 was approved by a presidential resolution in June 2023. According to the official announcement, the strategy aims to develop international youth partnerships in line with Turkmenistan's legislation and international agreements.

Its implementation was assigned to relevant ministries, government departments and the administrations of the country's regions, Ashgabat and Arkadag.