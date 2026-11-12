European Political Community Summit Gets Underway In Dublin

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Political Community (EPC) summit is getting underway in Dublin, bringing together leaders from up to 50 European countries and partner states, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

The meeting is being held at the Dublin Convention Centre and co-chaired by European Council President António Costa and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. Canada has also been invited to attend as a guest.

The summit is being held under the motto "Europe – strong, secure and connected". Discussions are focused on European security, Russia's war against Ukraine, economic competitiveness, energy security, transport infrastructure development and stronger regional connectivity.

Particular attention will be given to Europe's defense capabilities, countering cyberattacks, disinformation and other hybrid threats, as well as sharing responsibility for European security between European countries and the United States.

The economic agenda covers innovation and digital infrastructure development, stronger transport links, reliable and affordable energy supplies, and improving the resilience of the European economy to external shocks.

The EPC brings together EU member states and countries outside the bloc. Established in 2022 following the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the European Political Community serves as a platform for political dialogue and coordination among European countries. The format does not involve creating new EU institutions or adopting legally binding decisions.

For Azerbaijan, participation in the summit is particularly significant in terms of energy cooperation, the peace process in the South Caucasus and transport connectivity. Azerbaijan continues to play an important role in diversifying natural gas supplies to Europe, particularly through the Southern Gas Corridor.

Meanwhile, amid progress on the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, prospects for ensuring long-term stability in the South Caucasus remain an important aspect of European policy in the region.

The development of the Middle Corridor, which connects Asia and Europe via the South Caucasus and offers additional opportunities to expand trade and transport links, is another key area of focus.

The next EPC summit is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in May 2028. This will give Baku an opportunity to host European leaders and continue dialogue on regional and broader European issues.

Following the conclusion of the EPC summit in Dublin, a separate informal meeting of the leaders of the 27 EU member states will take place on November 13.