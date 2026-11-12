Caspian Geo Launches 3D Seismic Survey At Azerbaijan's Goshadash Structure
According to a statement from SOCAR Exploration, the surveys are being conducted using on-bottom (OBN) seismic receivers.
In addition, it is noted that this is the third seismic survey project carried out under the leadership of SOCAR Exploration over the past 12 months. Previously, the company conducted two similar campaigns abroad.
The data obtained will enable a comprehensive assessment of prospective targets and will serve as the basis for planning further exploratory drilling.
Will be updated
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