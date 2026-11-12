Caspian Geo Launches 3D Seismic Survey At Azerbaijan's Goshadash Structure

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Caspian Geo has begun 3D seismic surveys on the Goshadash structure in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, commissioned by SOCAR Exploration.

According to a statement from SOCAR Exploration, the surveys are being conducted using on-bottom (OBN) seismic receivers.

In addition, it is noted that this is the third seismic survey project carried out under the leadership of SOCAR Exploration over the past 12 months. Previously, the company conducted two similar campaigns abroad.

The data obtained will enable a comprehensive assessment of prospective targets and will serve as the basis for planning further exploratory drilling.

Will be updated