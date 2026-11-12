Bangladesh Must Close Tourism Infrastructure, Service Gaps To Compete With Neighbors: Secretary

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) A Monitor ReportDhaka: Bangladesh needs to strengthen its tourism infrastructure, improve service quality, and ensure stronger policy support to compete with neighboring countries, said Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Secretary Dr. Nurun Nahar Chowdhury, noting that the country has yet to make effective use of its considerable natural and historical attractions.Comparing Bangladesh with Singapore, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and India, she said these countries had developed their tourism industries more professionally and successfully established the sector as a major contributor to their national economies."Why have they succeeded while we have not? We have resources. What we lack is support, whether in infrastructure or policy, and professionalism among those providing services," she said.The secretary made the remarks as the chief guest at a program titled "Unlocking Careers and Employment Opportunities for Tourism and Hospitality Management (THM) Students/Graduates in Tourism Industry" at a city hotel in the capital on November 12.She said tourism development required more than natural attractions and physical infrastructure, stressing that quality services, hospitality, security, and adequate facilities were essential to attract visitors and encourage repeat visits."Success actually comes from services. If a tourist does not receive the expected service and hospitality, they will not return. They may visit once and never come back," she said.Dr. Nahar added that satisfied tourists could help promote Bangladesh internationally through personal recommendations, encouraging more people to visit.She also highlighted the gap between academic education and industry requirements, saying graduates needed practical skills and training aligned with employers' expectations.Noting that 23 universities in Bangladesh offer higher education in tourism and hospitality management, the secretary called for stronger coordination among educational institutions, industry employers, professionals, and policymakers to expand employment opportunities.She described the growing interest in tourism and hospitality as a positive shift from traditional career preferences, adding that the sector could eventually play a significant role in the national economy.Alexius Chicham, National Programme Officer of International Labour Organization (ILO), attended the program as a special guest, while Barrister Mutasim Billah Faruqui, Chief Executive Officer of the Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB), chaired the session. Former BTB CEO Dr. Jabed Ahmed delivered the welcome speech.Organized by the BTB in collaboration with the ILO under its ProGRESS project, the program aimed to connect tourism and hospitality management students and graduates with employers and industry professionals.Representatives from universities and businesses discussed career opportunities, industry requirements, and the skills needed in hotels, airlines, MICE, shipbuilding, and other tourism-related sectors.The secretary urged the organizers to compile the recommendations emerging from the discussions and take them forward, assuring government support in policy, financial, and other areas.

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