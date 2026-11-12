Re-Examining The City Through Biodiversity: Ecological Lessons For Global Megacities From A Shanghai Documentary

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the recently concluded 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, a special screening event-jointly presented by the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment and Shanghai Media Group-focused on urban ecological governance and prompted deep reflection among the international delegates in attendance. The nature and human-interest documentary My City Neighbours transcends national borders, presenting the world with a "Shanghai solution"-a model for how a megacity can coexist in harmony with nature. Although the event has concluded, the ripples it stirred on the international stage-centered on the theme of "cross-disciplinary symbiosis"-continue to spread and evolve.









At the heart of this insight is the documentary My City Neighbours, which has already won The Telly Awards on the international stage. Unlike many works focused on environmental themes, this film eschews grand narratives; instead, it employs an innovative approach-blending professional expertise with a grounded, everyday perspective-to cast a spotlight on the wildlife inhabiting the intricate, fine-grained corners of the urban landscape.

During a screening event at COP17, Yu Ying, director of My City Neighbours, hosted a discussion with Professor Wang Fang from Fudan University and Dr. Zhao Xi, a member of his research team, shedding light on the "Shanghai mechanism" behind the documentary.

Yu Ying shared at the event:“Although the biodiversity issue is grand, it ultimately concerns the fate of all mankind. How to connect seemingly profound scientific concepts with ordinary people and bring them to the public is an extremely important part of the process.” She pointed out that whether this film can truly reach the public eye stems from the top-level planning of the producer, the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment; the visual storytelling of the producer, Shanghai Media Group (SMG); the rigorous support of research institutions; and the cross-sector participation of public figures. The combined efforts of these four parties have truly infused cold scientific data with warmth.

In this mechanism, public figures have become a key bridge for breaking down public perception barriers. Chen Long, a Shanghai actor and the film's“urban ecology observer,” who was unable to attend in person, sent his greetings via video from across the ocean. Drawing on his experience during filming, he shared Shanghai's ecological philosophy of leaving space for natural life amid a bustling metropolis, and used his influence to build international consensus, sincerely inviting friends from around the world to come to Shanghai and experience the beautiful everyday reality of coexistence between humans and nature.

This“warmth” and appeal mean that scientific investigation is no longer a solo performance in an ivory tower. Professor Wang Fang emphasized in the discussion that“seeing” is the first step toward conservation. Through the bridge of film, allowing citizens to truly look at and understand the wild animals around them on equal terms can reduce human-animal conflicts and further encourage hundreds or even thousands of citizens to spontaneously participate in citizen science projects.

What surprised international audiences even more was that during the post-screening Q&A session, researchers vividly demonstrated the amazing adaptability and survival wisdom of urban wildlife. Dr. Zhao Xi shared the team's latest research findings after fitting GPS collars to nearly 100 wild raccoon dogs in Shanghai: urban wildlife have distinctly different“personalities.” Data indicates that "bold explorers"-individuals willing to step outside their comfort zones and confront unknown risks (such as those who repeatedly cross the wide Yangtze River)-actually exhibit higher survival rates.

Professor Wang Fang shared a fascinating anecdote: urban ecosystems are not static or fixed; rather, wildlife is constantly learning and evolving. He recounted how, when faced with tiger urine-sprayed by humans in an attempt to deter them-these clever animals, after an initial moment of fear, learned to smear the scent onto their own backs. By "borrowing the tiger's might," they were able to strut around residential neighborhoods with swagger.

Such field-based research stories add profound depth to the film. They offer vivid proof that an urban ecosystem is not a static backdrop, but a dynamic symbiosis in which wildlife and the modern metropolis continuously test one another and evolve together.

From conducting rigorous baseline surveys to map out the local ecological landscape, to encouraging citizens to rediscover the biodiversity right here in Shanghai, this fusion of science and visual storytelling has transformed ecological conservation into a collective, society-wide endeavor. This echoes the sentiment shared by Yu Ying in her closing remarks: "Every grand global vision for ecology is ultimately built upon the small, genuine actions taken by ordinary people, day after day." This answer from Shanghai demonstrates to major global metropolises that highly modernized urban development and a thriving, vibrant natural world can, in fact, coexist in harmony.

Watch the Documentary:

Company: Shanghai Media Group

Contact Person: Ying Yu

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Telephone: +86 13585750222

City: Shanghai

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