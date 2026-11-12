Influential Women Profiles Heidi Gillis: Helping Older Adults Stay Strong, Mobile, And Independent Through Active Aging

WI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Fitness Specialist With HLGWI and a Licensed Physical Therapist Assistant, Heidi Gillis Blends Rehabilitation Experience, Tai Chi, and Personalized Coaching to Support Lifelong HealthGreen Bay, Wisconsin – Heidi Gillis is a health, wellness, and fitness professional who specializes in active aging, older adult fitness, and senior wellness. As a Fitness Specialist with HLGWI, she works as a part-time contracted fitness professional in retirement. Delivering both virtual and in-person classes, her programs are designed to help clients maintain mobility, strength, balance, and independence as they age. Her areas of expertise include Tai Chi, Qigong, arthritis fitness, fall prevention, senior fitness, and lifestyle coaching. Across all of it, her focus is on meeting clients where they are and building practical, sustainable approaches to movement and healthy living.Heidi's path into fitness was anything but conventional. She spent 21 years in television administration and earned a degree in supervisory management before choosing to pursue a career in healthcare and fitness. She became a certified personal fitness trainer in 2011. She then completed an associate degree as a Physical Therapist Assistant at NWTC, and in 2017 she began working as a licensed Physical Therapist Assistant. That blend of administrative leadership, rehabilitation experience, and fitness expertise shapes the holistic approach she brings to helping people improve their health and quality of life.Her credentials reflect a deep commitment to serving older adults well. Heidi holds certifications from WITS as a Personal Fitness Trainer and Senior Fitness Specialist and, through MedFit Network, the Arthritis Fitness Specialist, along with multiple Tai Chi and Qigong credentials and SilverSneakers, RenewActive, OnePass, Aaptiv Access, Silver & Fit/Active & Fit certification. She also has earned a Certifications in Exercise and Cancer Survivorship and a Lifestyle Fitness Coach. She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association, MedFit Network, the American Tai Chi Qigong Association, and the Tai Chi for Health Institute. She also shares her knowledge in writing, including an article on how small, consistent daily habits can prevent disease, boost energy, and improve overall well-being.Heidi attributes her success to her ability to listen carefully and understand what people truly need. From there, she tailors her approach to each client's lifestyle, abilities, and circumstances. By prioritizing empathy, open communication, and personalization, she builds trust and delivers solutions that are both meaningful and effective. In her view, effective wellness coaching depends on genuine connection, openness, and a willingness to understand the whole person.The best career advice Heidi has received came from NFL player Donald Driver, who told her to always keep in touch with her contacts. That guidance has stayed with her throughout her career. She has seen how building and maintaining meaningful professional relationships can create opportunities, strengthen collaboration, and provide lasting support over time.For young women entering the field, Heidi recommends staying consistent and passionate about their work. She encourages them to take a holistic approach to both their careers and the people they serve. Listening closely to clients and patients, understanding their individual needs, and creating solutions that support the whole person are central to her guidance. Consistency, empathy, and genuine passion, she notes, build trust, foster long-term success, and make a real difference in the lives of others.Heidi is clear about the challenges facing her field. One of the most significant is ensuring that patients with limited mobility can access the care and preventive services they need. Navigating Medicare coverage for preventive measures can also create barriers, particularly for patients who need additional support to maintain their health and quality of life. She sees these same challenges as opportunities to advocate for more accessible, patient-centered care. They also open the door to better education about available resources and to solutions that address the diverse needs of the populations she serves.The values that guide Heidi in both work and personal life are genuineness, openness, and meaningful social connection. She aims to be authentic and transparent in her interactions while recognizing how much relationships and engagement matter. She regards socialization as a vital component of overall well-being. Those values help her foster trust, communicate effectively, and connect with the people around her. Her commitment to community extends to volunteer work with Calvary Lutheran Church in Green Bay.From a long career in television administration to rehabilitation and fitness for older adults, Heidi has built a second career rooted in listening, empathy, and practical care. She remains committed to advancing accessible, inclusive, and evidence-informed approaches to lifelong health and active aging. Heidi Gillis is helping older adults move with greater confidence, stay connected, and enjoy a fuller quality of life for years to come.Learn More about Heidi Gillis:Through her Influential Women profile: or through HLGWI,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Profiles Heidi Gillis: Helping Older Adults Stay Strong, Mobile, and Independent Through Active Aging News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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