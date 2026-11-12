MUSASHI JAPAN Opens New Store In Waikiki, Hawaii, Bringing Japanese Craftsmanship To A Global Audience

MUSASHI JAPAN opens its fourth international store in Waikiki, Hawaii, introducing Japanese knife-making craftsmanship to visitors from around the world.

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TAIMATSU Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Weihan Wang), the company behind the Japanese knife brand MUSASHI JAPAN, officially opened its new store, MUSASHI JAPAN Hawaii, in Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii, in October 2026. Following its three stores in Paris, France, this marks the brand's fourth international store. Located in a destination that attracts visitors from across the globe, the new location provides another opportunity to introduce Japanese knife-making traditions and craftsmanship to an international audience.

Bringing Japanese Craftsmanship to the Heart of Waikiki

Situated in the Pacific Ocean, Hawaii is a culturally diverse destination where people from different backgrounds and countries come together. Waikiki, in particular, is internationally recognized for its natural beauty and vibrant tourism scene. With its concentration of hotels, restaurants, and shopping destinations, the neighborhood welcomes visitors from the United States and around the world.

This international atmosphere offers a unique opportunity to share the appeal of Japanese craftsmanship with a wider audience. By establishing a presence in Waikiki, MUSASHI JAPAN aims to connect visitors with the skills, dedication, and attention to detail that Japanese artisans have cultivated over generations.

Through its knives, the brand seeks to introduce not only the practical qualities of traditional Japanese craftsmanship but also the culture and philosophy behind the art of Japanese manufacturing.

A Contemporary Space Inspired by Hawaii and Japanese Design

The new store combines the relaxed atmosphere of Hawaii with elements of traditional Japanese aesthetics. Its interior features a refined palette of deep navy and white, complemented by warm wood accents to create a welcoming yet sophisticated environment.

Traditional Japanese lantern-inspired lighting hangs from the ceiling, casting a soft glow throughout the space. Along the walls, a carefully arranged selection of Japanese knives highlights the distinctive shapes, materials, and finishes of each piece, allowing visitors to appreciate the craftsmanship behind their design.

At the back of the store, a navy counter featuring the MUSASHI JAPAN logo creates a striking contrast with the bright, predominantly white display area. Together, these elements give the interior a sense of depth while maintaining a clean and balanced atmosphere.

By incorporating traditional Japanese design elements into a contemporary setting, the store offers an environment that reflects Japanese heritage while remaining accessible to international visitors. It invites customers to discover Japanese knives not merely as kitchen tools, but also as expressions of the skill, artistry, and aesthetic sensibility of their makers.

Expanding MUSASHI JAPAN's International Presence

TAIMATSU continues to expand its retail presence in Japan and overseas, connecting traditional Japanese craftsmanship with contemporary lifestyles and values. The opening in Hawaii represents another important step in this development, creating a new point of contact with international customers and broadening the brand's global reach.

Looking ahead, TAIMATSU will continue pursuing international expansion while sharing more than the products themselves. By introducing the artisans' techniques, dedication, and cultural heritage behind Japanese manufacturing, the company aims to contribute to the preservation and continued development of Japan's traditional craftsmanship.

TAIMATSU Inc. Company Overview

Established: November 2023

Representative Director: Wang Weihan

Location: Harumi Island Triton Square Office Tower X, 22F, 1-8-10 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Website: TAIMATSU Inc. Corporate Website

TAIMATSU Inc. works to reinterpret Japanese traditional crafts for global audiences. With team members from diverse backgrounds around the world, the company explores the possibilities of traditional craftsmanship through an international and contemporary perspective.

Its businesses include Japanese kitchen knives, sake, fragrance, cultural experiences, and restaurant operations, presenting Japanese craft and culture through products and services for global markets.

Operating Brands

MUSASHI JAPAN Japanese Kitchen Knife Business

FE PROJECT Kitchen knife Business

YOKAI JAPAN Sake and Fragrance Business

FUJI JAPAN Traditional Culture Experience Business

ITTO Restaurant Business

株式会社

TAIMATSU Inc.

+81 3-6824-5991

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MUSASHI JAPAN Opens New Store in Waikiki, Hawaii, Bringing Japanese Craftsmanship to a Global Audience News Provided By TAIMATSU株式会社 November 12, 2026, 09:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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