From Engine Starts To Equipment Readiness: Leagend Supercap Jump Starter For Construction Equipment And Fleets

leagend battery tester BA4000 with built-in printer

Battery-free, permanently installed starting support for compatible 24V construction machinery and 12V site vehicles using lead-acid batteries.

- leagend management teamMUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From heavy-duty construction machinery to site support vehicles, leagend brings permanently installed SuperCap starting support into focus for construction fleet operators, equipment dealers and professional service providers.On a construction site, a delayed engine start can affect more than a single machine. An excavator scheduled for trenching or a wheel loader responsible for supplying materials may be needed before other work can proceed. When starting problems occur at remote sites, arranging maintenance support can add time and coordination, while cold weather places additional demands on lead-acid starting batteries and diesel engines.The leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series brings permanently installed, battery-free starting support to compatible 12V and 24V lead-acid starting-battery systems. Working alongside the original battery, the series participates in normal engine starts and helps share high-current starting loads. With leagend JS600 designed for suitable 24V heavy-duty applications, including construction machinery, the series offers professional equipment operators and service partners a different approach to everyday starting support.Starting Support That Works During Normal OperationTraditional portable jump starters are commonly associated with situations in which an engine cannot start using its original battery alone. The leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series approaches starting support differently by becoming a permanently installed part of the vehicle's starting arrangement.Its battery-free supercapacitor architecture stores and delivers electrical energy for high-current starting support. During each normal engine start, the system works alongside the original lead-acid battery, helping share the instantaneous cranking load.For construction equipment and professional fleets, this means starting support is available as part of everyday operation, rather than being limited to occasional emergency use. By taking on part of the high-current demand, the system helps reduce the starting burden on the original battery and can contribute to longer battery service life under suitable operating conditions.The series also incorporates ultra-low-power management, vibration-sensing wake-up technology and intelligent operating functions. These capabilities support its permanently installed design during regular use and standby periods. Following engine starting, the system can automatically recharge its supercapacitors when the required electrical conditions are met, preparing for subsequent starts.Together, these functions establish a starting-support approach that combines daily participation, intelligent energy management and long-term operation.leagend JS600: Starting Support for Heavy Construction MachineryExcavators, wheel loaders and bulldozers are essential to earthmoving, material handling and site preparation. However, their electrical configurations vary by manufacturer and model, with different machines using 12V or 24V starting systems.Within the series, leagend JS600 is designed for compatible 24V lead-acid engine-starting systems, with construction machinery included among its specified application categories.The model delivers up to 1300A peak discharge current and features a 10 × 600F supercapacitor configuration, supporting its application positioning for suitable heavy-duty starting requirements.For construction equipment dealers and service partners, potential applications can be assessed through the specific starting-system requirements of 24V excavators, wheel loaders and bulldozers.A machine's lead-acid battery configuration, engine cranking demand, electrical connections, available installation space and manufacturer specifications all help determine suitable installation arrangements.For example, operators managing excavators at remote earthmoving sites may be interested in permanently installed starting support as part of their equipment configuration. Wheel loaders and bulldozers with compatible 24V starting systems present additional opportunities for technical evaluation.By integrating leagend JS600 into suitable starting arrangements, equipment operators can access SuperCap support during normal engine starts while retaining their existing lead-acid battery system.What Starting Support Means for Construction Equipment PartnersThe practical value of starting-support technology depends on how equipment is operated, maintained and deployed.For construction contractors and fleet operators, equipment readiness is closely connected to project schedules. When a key excavator or loader is needed before other activities can proceed, starting-system preparation becomes part of daily operational planning.For equipment rental companies, machinery may move between jobsites with different operating conditions, usage patterns and maintenance arrangements. Understanding the starting-system requirements of individual machines can help rental teams assess equipment configurations and prepare vehicles for customer use.For construction equipment dealers and professional service providers, starting support presents opportunities for application assessment, installation services and product portfolio development.These different requirements create practical starting points for evaluating leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series products according to equipment specifications and customer applications.Cold-Weather Performance for Demanding JobsitesWinter introduces additional challenges for machinery operating outdoors. Overnight parking, low temperatures and early-morning starts can place greater demands on lead-acid batteries, while engine oil viscosity, fuel conditions and other mechanical factors influence cold-starting requirements.The leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series is designed for an operating temperature range of -40°C to 80°C, maintaining excellent working performance even at -40°C under its specified operating conditions.Its battery-free construction, exceptionally long service life and ultra-low power consumption also support applications involving extended service periods and changing seasonal conditions.For equipment operating in colder regions, permanently installed SuperCap support can become part of the starting arrangement alongside established maintenance practices such as battery inspection, charging-system checks and appropriate engine preparation.These capabilities remain relevant beyond winter. Construction machinery may experience intermittent use, changing workloads and different parking conditions throughout the year, making starting-system management an ongoing consideration.SuperCap Starting Support Across 12V Site VehiclesConstruction operations often involve more than heavy machinery. Project managers, surveyors, maintenance personnel and service teams may use passenger vehicles and SUVs to travel between jobsites, creating vehicle fleets with different starting-system requirements.For the passenger-vehicle applications specified in leagend's selection guide, the series provides three 12V models:.leagend JS200: Delivers up to 700A peak discharge current, designed for compatible 12V passenger vehicles and SUVs with engines below 2.0L..leagend JS300: Delivers up to 1000A peak discharge current, designed for compatible 12V passenger vehicles and SUVs with engines from 2.0L to 3.5L..leagend JS400: Delivers up to 1300A peak discharge current, designed for compatible 12V larger-displacement passenger vehicles and SUVs with engines above 3.5L, including suitable performance cars.For compatible 24V heavy-duty applications, including suitable construction machinery, leagend JS600 provides the series' dedicated 24V starting-support option.Together, these models extend the permanently installed SuperCap starting-support concept across different vehicle applications, allowing professional customers to assess model selection according to battery type, starting-system voltage, engine requirements and installation conditions.Battery Testing and Charging in Professional Equipment MaintenanceMaintaining construction equipment also involves routine battery assessments, charging and electrical-system inspections.Before machinery is dispatched, maintenance personnel may check battery condition or investigate slow cranking. Equipment returning from extended storage may require battery charging, while machines undergoing scheduled servicing may need starting- and charging-system assessments.For these tasks, leagend offers dedicated professional battery service products.The leagend BA4000 Battery Tester supports testing of compatible 6V, 12V and 24V lead-acid batteries. Its functions include Cold Cranking Amps (CCA), voltage, internal resistance, State of Charge (SoC) and State of Health (SoH) assessments, together with relevant starting- and charging-system tests.These measurements help technicians evaluate battery condition and make informed maintenance decisions.When battery charging is required, leagend Battery Chargers provide options for compatible battery types and voltage specifications, supporting routine charging and maintenance activities.For vehicles and equipment fitted with an appropriate leagend SuperCap Jump Starter, starting support is integrated into normal engine operation.From battery assessment and charging to everyday starting support, leagend's product portfolio addresses different requirements encountered throughout professional equipment maintenance.From Equipment Evaluation to Professional CooperationFor construction equipment dealers, rental operators and professional service providers, identifying suitable starting-support applications begins with understanding the equipment and customers they serve.A distributor may request technical specifications for commonly used 24V excavators in its market. A rental company may evaluate starting-system configurations across machinery operating at different sites. A maintenance provider may explore SuperCap installation options for particular equipment models.leagend supports these discussions through product specifications, model-selection guidance, installation and compatibility assessments, and sample evaluations.Professional partners can also explore distribution opportunities and potential OEM/ODM cooperation according to their equipment portfolios and market requirements.By connecting actual equipment applications with the capabilities of the leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series, leagend helps professional customers identify practical opportunities for permanently installed starting support.About leagendAs a Top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, leagend develops technologies and products covering battery testing, battery monitoring, battery charging, automotive diagnostics and intelligent starting support.The leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series brings battery-free, permanently installed starting support to compatible 12V and 24V lead-acid starting-battery applications, while the company's broader product portfolio serves professional battery testing and maintenance requirements.Construction equipment dealers, rental fleet operators, distributors and professional service providers are invited to contact leagend to request technical specifications, discuss equipment compatibility and explore potential cooperation.Professional & Distribution Inquiries:...

Erica Luo

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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From Engine Starts to Equipment Readiness: leagend SuperCap Jump Starter for Construction Equipment and Fleets News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. November 12, 2026, 09:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Manufacturing



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