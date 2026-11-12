Tunefab Marks Its 10Th Anniversary With Black Friday 2026 Savings Of Up To 80% Off

TuneFab-10th-Anniversary-Black-Friday-2026-PR-Hero

Founded in Hong Kong in 2016, TuneFab marks a decade of multimedia software development as its Black Friday 2026 campaign offers up to 80% off.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TuneFab, a multimedia software brand focused on music conversion, playlist transfer and offline media management, is marking its 10th anniversary alongside its Black Friday 2026 campaign. The ongoing promotion offers up to 80% off. The milestone brings TuneFab's decade of product development into focus and gives listeners a timely opportunity to explore its tools for managing legally accessed music.Ten Years of Music Software DevelopmentFounded in Hong Kong in 2016 with an audio converter, TuneFab has grown into a portfolio of software for different parts of a listener's music collection. Its products now cover converting music from supported services, transferring playlists, backing up Spotify playlist data and organizing local audio. This broader workflow reflects how the brand has developed beyond its original converter.That scope matters to people who use more than one music service or maintain files on a computer alongside streaming playlists. TuneFab offers dedicated tools for these distinct tasks, as well as support channels for product questions and troubleshooting. Its desktop application continues to receive updates and provides interface options in multiple languages. As of November 12, 2026, its Trustpilot profile showed a 4.0 out of 5 TrustScore. Some recent reviewers highlighted helpful support responses, ease of use and software that met their offline listening needs.From Streaming Music to an Organized Local LibraryTuneFab All-in-One Music Converter brings supported sources into one desktop application: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Pandora, SoundCloud and Line Music, along with Audible audiobooks. Users can convert supported songs, albums, playlists and audiobooks to local audio files. For listeners looking to download music to MP3, the software provides a way to work with content from several services without switching between separate converters.TuneFab also offers nine individual products for those focused on one source: TuneFab Spotify Music Converter, TuneFab Apple Music Converter, TuneFab Amazon Music Converter, TuneFab YouTube Music Converter, TuneFab Deezer Music Converter, TuneFab Pandora Music Converter, TuneFab SoundCloud Music Converter, TuneFab Line Music Converter and TuneFab Audible Converter. For example, someone seeking to download Spotify music to MP3 can use the Spotify-specific product rather than the All-in-One package.Across supported conversions, output formats include MP3, M4A with AAC or ALAC encoding, FLAC, WAV and AIFF. Depending on the source and settings, output can reach 320 kbps and a 48 kHz sample rate, while supported batch conversions can reach speeds of up to 35X. TuneFab preserves key metadata such as song titles, artists, albums, genres and cover artwork on supported downloads. Consistent file information helps listeners search, sort and organize larger local collections.The tools extend beyond downloading and converting audio. All-in-One includes TuneFab Playlist Transfer for moving playlists between supported music services. Available separately, TuneFab Spotify Playlist Backup can back up, restore and export Spotify playlist data. The TuneFab desktop application also provides a local library for importing, organizing and playing audio, with a format converter and tag editor in its toolbox. Converting music, transferring playlists, backing up playlist data and organizing local audio form a connected workflow across the brand's products.Black Friday 2026 Savings for TuneFab's 10th AnniversaryTuneFab's annual Black Friday campaign offers up to 80% off, creating a seasonal opportunity to explore that product range during its anniversary year. The figure is the campaign's maximum advertised discount; savings vary by product and plan. Visitors can review the current options on the official campaign page and choose a tool according to the services they use and the music-management tasks they want to handle.The promotion is accessible through the banner on TuneFab's homepage or directly through TuneFab's Black Friday 2026 offers. Interested visitors can compare the available products and purchase from the campaign page to receive the offer shown for their selection.A decade after its founding, TuneFab's Black Friday campaign connects its music conversion and management tools with a limited-time purchasing opportunity. Readers looking to build an offline music library, move playlists or organize local audio can explore the products and current anniversary savings while the campaign is underway.

Anika

TuneFab

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TuneFab Marks Its 10th Anniversary With Black Friday 2026 Savings of Up to 80% Off News Provided By TuneFab November 12, 2026, 09:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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