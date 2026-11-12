Amplify Advisors Black Friday Offer: Free Acumatica Setup With Bookkeeping

The Amplify Advisors team meets in the boardroom to review a client's finances and plan the next steps.

This Black Friday, Amplify Advisors is offering a free Acumatica implementation to businesses that sign on for its bookkeeping services

- George Katsimihas, Finance Leader and Fractional CFO, Amplify Advisors

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many business owners, the books are the job that never ends. They fall behind on year-end, fall behind on payroll, and lie awake at night wondering if they will make payroll at all. Amplify Advisors, a Calgary accounting and financial advisory firm, is now offering a way out this Black Friday: businesses that hand their bookkeeping over to Amplify receive a free Acumatica implementation.*

The offer runs until November 27, 2026, and is designed for business owners who handle their own books or operate without an internal finance team. Amplify takes over the bookkeeping and sets up Acumatica, a cloud-based accounting and ERP platform, so the business runs on a modern system from the start.

"Sick of managing your own books? That's the first question we ask the owners we meet, and for most of them the answer is yes," said George Katsimihas, Finance Leader and Fractional CFO at Amplify Advisors. "What usually stops them from fixing it is the cost and hassle of switching systems. By covering the implementation, we remove the biggest barrier, so owners can go from panic to peace of mind without a large upfront investment."

- George Katsimihas, Finance Leader at Amplify

Amplify's approach goes beyond software. The firm first recommends and implements Acumatica, then assigns a bookkeeper to manage the day-to-day books. A controller is added for oversight, and a CFO advisor works with the owner on strategy and cash flow. The client gets a modern system and the team to run it, not just software.

For growing businesses, this means a full finance team without the cost of hiring in-house. Instead of recruiting a bookkeeper, controller and CFO separately, owners get all three roles through one firm, working from one system.

The offer is available to qualifying clients who engage Amplify for ongoing bookkeeping services. Conditions apply. Business owners can book a consultation at amplifyadvisors to find out whether their business qualifies.

About Amplify Advisors

Amplify Advisors is a Calgary-based accounting and financial advisory firm that helps small and medium-sized, growth-focused businesses build the systems, processes and finance teams they need to grow. Its services include bookkeeping, controller and fractional CFO services, along with accounting system implementation.

*Conditions apply. Contact Amplify Advisors for eligibility details.

George Katsimihas

Amplify Advisors

+1 587-318-7385

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