G6x7 Names Miami And Amsterdam Directors Ahead Of CONTEXT Art Miami

Not Waiting Anymore - 110 × 90 × 8 cm. A woman leaps across a royal chamber, challenging the role prepared for her.

The Promise - 84 × 103 × 8 cm. Two brides run through an old city carrying a baton, a portrait of partnership and female empowerment.

Against Time - 115 × 75 × 8 cm. A cyclist rides through a historic city at sunrise, moving forward on her own terms.

The gallery will exhibit at Booth A6 on December 1, presenting three layered works including Not Waiting Anymore.

PAPHOS, CYPRUS, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- G6x7, a contemporary and ultra-modern art platform based in Paphos, Cyprus, today announced the appointments of Ms. Meital Azulay as Sales & Marketing Director in Miami and Mrs. Irit Perl as Sales & Marketing Director in Amsterdam.

The appointments expand G6x7's international sales and marketing presence ahead of its presentation at CONTEXT Art Miami, Booth A6, on December 1, 2026. The gallery will present three layered artworks that bring contemporary visual narratives into physical depth.

WORKS ON VIEW

Not Waiting Anymore (110 × 90 × 8 cm)

A woman crosses a royal chamber in a single leap, refusing the role prepared for her. Set between fairy tale and rebellion, the work explores movement, courage and the freedom to rewrite a story.

The Promise (84 × 103 × 8 cm)

Two brides run through an old city carrying a single baton. The relay becomes a portrait of partnership and female empowerment, moving together through rain, history and toward a new day.

Against Time (115 × 75 × 8 cm)

A cyclist leans into the road at sunrise, racing past iron gates and figures from another era. The contemporary bicycle and historic city meet in a rush of motion as she moves forward on her own terms.

Each work is a fine art print on brushed aluminum with museum-grade plexiglass layers.

ABOUT G6X7

Based in Paphos, Cyprus, G6x7 is a platform for contemporary and ultra-modern art. Its practice brings art, science and technology together through fine art prints, layered materials, light and physical depth.

For more information, visit the G6x7 website at .

Gal Fridman

G6x7

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G6x7 Names Miami and Amsterdam Directors Ahead of CONTEXT Art Miami News Provided By G6x7 November 12, 2026, 09:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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