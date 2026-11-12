Family Health Coverage Through Work Averaged $26,281 In 2025, New Bendeen Insurance State Map Finds

What family health coverages costs in each state

Bendeen Insurance's new state-by-state map shows employer family health coverage averaged $26,281 in 2025, from $30,132 in Alaska to $21,932 in Mississippi.

- Brenda AvalosLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The average employer-sponsored family health plan cost $26,281 in 2025, according to a new state-by-state analysis from Bendeen Insurance, a Los Angeles-based group health insurance brokerage. Single coverage averaged $9,025.The interactive map, built on the federal government's 2025 Medical Expenditure Panel Survey – Insurance Component (MEPS-IC), shows premiums, employer and employee contributions, and deductibles for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.Key findings. Employers pay most of the bill. Of the $26,281 average family premium, employers paid $18,967 (72%) and workers paid $7,314 (28%).. The most expensive states for family coverage are Alaska ($30,132), New York ($29,752), New Jersey ($29,666), Massachusetts ($29,619) and the District of Columbia ($29,371).. The least expensive states are Mississippi ($21,932), Montana ($21,989), Arkansas ($22,956), Nevada ($23,075) and Arizona ($23,143).. Location alone is worth $8,200 a year. A family plan in Alaska costs $8,200 more than the same coverage in Mississippi.. Deductibles average $3,997 for family plans and $2,169 for single plans.The full state rankings, an embeddable version of the map and a downloadable CSV of the data are available at /health-insurance-cost-by-state/. Journalists and publishers are welcome to use the data and embed the map with credit to Bendeen Insurance.MethodologyFigures come from the 2025 MEPS-IC, an annual survey of private-sector employers run by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) and fielded by the U.S. Census Bureau. Figures are averages per enrolled employee at private-sector establishments that offer health insurance, across all firm sizes.About Bendeen InsuranceBendeen Insurance is a group health insurance and employee benefits brokerage based in Los Angeles. It compares carriers for employers and helps them see where their renewal stands in the market, and treats renewals like new clients every time.

Brenda Avalos

Bendeen Insurance

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Family health coverage through work averaged $26,281 in 2025, new Bendeen Insurance state map finds News Provided By The Upper Ranks November 12, 2026, 09:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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