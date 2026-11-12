The Spine Center Launches Patient Awareness On Spine Injuries After Car Accidents And Why Symptoms Can Appear Days Later

The Spine Center - Dr. Saqib Siddiqui

New educational resources aim to help accident survivors recognize delayed warning signs and seek timely evaluation

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Spine Center, a specialized orthopedic and spinal care practice serving patients across Texas and Florida, today announced a new patient education initiative on a risk many accident survivors overlook: spine injuries from car accidents can stay silent for days before symptoms appear. The initiative gives patients and families clear, practical guidance on which delayed warning signs to watch for and when to get evaluated.Many people walk away from a collision feeling fine, especially when adrenaline is high and no injury is obvious. Pain, stiffness, numbness, or weakness may not show up until hours, days, or even weeks later, by which point the connection to the accident may not be clear. The initiative addresses this gap."After a crash, many patients assume that no pain means no injury," said Dr. Saqib Siddiqui, founder of The Spine Center.“The spine can be injured in ways that don't announce themselves right away. Our goal is to make sure people know what to look for and know that getting checked early is always the right call.”Why symptoms can be delayedThe sudden forces of a collision can strain or damage the discs, ligaments, muscles, and nerves of the spine. Early on, the body's stress response can mask discomfort. As that response fades and inflammation develops, symptoms can emerge gradually. The initiative encourages anyone who has been in a car accident, even a minor one, to be alert for:. New or worsening neck or back pain, or stiffness. Headaches that begin after the accident. Numbness, tingling, or weakness in the arms or legs. Pain that radiates into the shoulders, arms, or legs. Difficulty with balance, coordination, or everyday movementSymptoms that are severe, rapidly worsening, or involve loss of strength or bladder or bowel control call for immediate medical attention.Individualized evaluation, not one-size-fits-all careAs a fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon and a trusted Houston spine surgeon, Dr. Siddiqui leads a practice built on the conviction that no two patients experience spine pain in the same way. Every patient at The Spine Center receives an individual evaluation, and every treatment plan is built around that person's needs, from conservative care for localized pain to complex reconstructive surgery when it is truly warranted.“Our philosophy is that treatment should not only relieve pain but preserve function and restore quality of life,” Dr. Siddiqui added.“That starts with an accurate picture of what is happening in the spine, and the sooner we can see it, the more options a patient is likely to have.”The Spine Center treats patients at locations in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Plano, and Corpus Christi, TX, and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL. Patients who have been in an accident and have developed new symptoms, or who simply want peace of mind, are encouraged to schedule an evaluation.About The Spine CenterThe Spine Center is a specialized orthopedic and spinal care practice providing evidence-based treatment for patients with spinal conditions across Texas and Florida. Founded and led by fellowship-trained orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Saqib Siddiqui, MD, the practice integrates advanced technology with proven surgical methods to deliver individualized care.

Dr. Saqib Siddiqui

The Spine Center

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The Spine Center Launches Patient Awareness on Spine Injuries After Car Accidents and Why Symptoms Can Appear Days Later News Provided By Fortress Digital Marketing November 12, 2026, 09:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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