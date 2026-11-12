MINIX Z300-0Db: A Unique Fanless Mini PC Built For Quiet Spaces

HONG KONG, KOWLOON, HONG KONG, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In open offices, study rooms, and home entertainment spaces, the hum of a computer fan is often the most persistent and least noticed distraction. Today, we are introducing a unique Mini PC with a fanless design: The MINIX Z300-0dB, which is designed precisely for these noise-sensitive environments: it uses a fanless passive cooling design to deliver full everyday Windows computing and dual-display output in a compact aluminum metal chassis, making quiet operation part of the desktop experience.

Unique Fanless Design: 0dB Operation That Never Interrupts Your Focus

The MINIX Z300-0dB's important core selling point is very clear - 0dB fanless operation. This is the most important product value that the MINIX aims to offer to end users. The entire system relies on its aluminum and galvanized steel (SGCC) housing for passive heat dissipation. No spinning fan means no continuous airflow noise and no bearing wear over time.

· Shared offices and meeting rooms: no fan noise to interfere with calls or discussions

· Study rooms and learning spaces: a quieter environment for better concentration

· Home theater and living rooms: no added background noise when placed near a TV

Intel Core i3-N300 with Flexible Memory Options

The MINIX Z300-0dB is powered by an Intel CoreTM i3-N300 Processor (8 cores, up to 3.8GHz) with integrated Intel UHD Graphics, running Windows 11 Pro (64-bit) out of the box. It handles documents, web-based applications, email, and compatible business software with ease.

Memory options include 4GB / 8GB / 16GB DDR4-3200, with the spec sheet listing support for up to 32GB. Note that the installed capacity depends on the selected configuration - 32GB is the maximum supported capacity, not the standard configuration.

Configurable Storage and Dual 4K Displays

Storage options include 128GB / 256GB / 512GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD, with the spec sheet listing support for up to 4TB. As with memory, the included capacity depends on the chosen version - 4TB is the maximum supported figure.

Display output is another highlight: two HDMI 2.0 ports, each specified for resolutions up to 3840×2160 @ 60Hz. Users can connect two 4K monitors simultaneously - one for primary work, the other for reference material, dashboards, or presentations. Dual-screen productivity, out of the box.

Full Connectivity in a Compact Chassis

Despite measuring just 123×120×46mm, the Z300-0dB offers a surprisingly complete set of interfaces:

· Ethernet: 1× RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8125BG-CG) for high-speed LAN and NAS transfers

· I/O port: 1× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (data only, up to 10Gbps), 2× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10Gbps), 2× USB 2.0

· Expansion: TF card slot

· Audio jack: 3.5mm 2-in-1 headphone/microphone jack

· Wireless: Intel dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (AX101/AX201) with Bluetooth

The system also supports Wake On LAN, AC Power Loss auto-power-on, and RTC Wake Up - business-friendly features that make it easier to deploy and manage. A VESA mount is included, so the unit can be wall-mounted or attached behind a monitor to save even more desk space.

Where the Z300-0dB Fits Best?

· Quiet office and study setups:

For everyday tasks like documents, web apps, and email, the fanless design keeps your workspace quiet. Dual HDMI 2.0 outputs support a two-screen desk setup for greater efficiency.

· Digital signage and meeting rooms:

The compact size and dual display outputs suit selected signage and meeting-room installations. Before deployment, confirm that your signage software, display setup, and operating schedule match the system's requirements.

· Home entertainment:

Placed near a TV or in a listening space, fanless operation introduces no extra noise. The two HDMI 2.0 outputs connect to compatible screens; playback capability depends on the content, software, and connected display.

Quiet, Compact, Capable - the MINIX Z300-0dB Makes Practical Sense

The MINIX Z300-0dB brings together 0dB fanless operation, an Intel Core i3-N300 processor, configurable memory and storage, dual HDMI 2.0 4K outputs, and 2.5G Ethernet in one compact metal mini PC. For users who value a quiet desktop, need dual-screen productivity, or want to deploy a reliable everyday system in limited space, the Z300-0dB is a practical choice worth serious consideration.

Quiet shouldn't be a luxury. With the MINIX Z300-0dB Mini PC, 0dB becomes the default state of your desktop. The MINIX Z300-0dB is now available on the MINIX official website and Amazon. For more information, please visit: , or search on Amazon.

Chris

MINIX GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

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MINIX Z300-0dB: A Unique Fanless Mini PC Built for Quiet Spaces News Provided By MINIX GROUP COMPANY LIMITED November 12, 2026, 09:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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