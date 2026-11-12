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Exploring Industry Developments, Diffusion Technologies, and Product Trends in the Aroma Diffuser Market

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Guangzhou, China - November 12, 2026 - As demand for ambient scenting continues to develop across residential, hospitality, automotive, and commercial environments, aroma diffusers are becoming an increasingly important part of indoor experience design. From compact Home Aroma Diffusers and Car Aroma Diffusers to large-capacity Commercial Scent Diffusers and HVAC Scent Diffusers, manufacturers and suppliers are expanding their product portfolios to address different space sizes, fragrance preferences, and control requirements.According to Grand View Research's Aromatherapy Diffusers Market Size Report, the global aromatherapy diffusers market was valued at approximately USD 2.1 billion in 2025. Ultrasonic diffusers accounted for 63.9% of the market that year, reflecting the continued relevance of established diffusion technologies. Alongside ultrasonic products, waterless systems, dual-fluid atomization, smart controls, and integrated fragrance diffusion systems are also contributing to product development in the sector.Against this industry backdrop, this article introduces five aroma diffuser suppliers in China: Shengdelan Fragrance Technology (Guangzhou) Co., LTD, SCENTA, Guangdong Grasse Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Aroma Technology Co., Ltd. (Amosaroma), and Centi. The selection considers publicly available company profiles, product portfolios, manufacturing information, and application coverage. It is an editorial overview rather than a ranking based on revenue or market share.1. Shengdelan Fragrance Technology (Guangzhou) Co., LTD - SaintdelandShengdelan Fragrance Technology (Guangzhou) Co., LTD operates under the brand Saintdeland and was established in 2019. Based in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, the company operates a production facility in the Dayuan Street industrial area of Baiyun District. According to company-provided information, its facility covers approximately 30,000 square meters and supports a team of around 50 employees across manufacturing, design, and consulting functions. Its R&D team comprises 10 engineers and technicians, while its stated annual production capacity is approximately 10,000 units. The company also reports that around 90% of its output is exported, with products serving overseas markets including Europe and the Americas.Saintdeland's product portfolio covers a range of fragrance diffusion applications, including Home Aroma Diffusers, Car Aroma Diffusers, Hotel Scent Diffusers, floor-standing and wall-mounted units, commercial systems, HVAC-related solutions, WiFi-Controlled Aroma Diffusers, Bluetooth-enabled models, and Waterless Aroma Diffusers. Its listed models include SDL611, SDL613, SDL614, SDL616, SDL312, SDL313, SDL820, and SDL821. This range allows the company to address different installation environments, from compact personal spaces and vehicles to hotels and larger commercial interiors.The company describes its technology as incorporating dual-fluid atomization, designed to produce fine fragrance particles and support even scent distribution. It also reports that it works with customers on product development and fragrance selection, including analysing scent preferences for different target markets. These services are relevant to customers seeking customized fragrance diffusion solutions, particularly where product appearance, operating methods, and fragrance profiles need to be adapted to specific applications.Among its listed products, the SDL312 and SDL313 are compact models designed for home, hotel, office, automotive, and commercial use. Both use ABS and PP materials and have stated dimensions of 137 × 70 × 200 mm. Their specifications include a 12V power supply, 5W rated power, and a 130ml essential oil capacity, with Bluetooth control and dual-fluid atomization. The SDL313 is also offered in different colour options. The SDL611 is a larger model with a 300ml capacity and 12W rated power, using a sheet-metal and aluminium-alloy housing. It supports Bluetooth, WiFi, and button-based operation, with stated dimensions of 170 × 80 × 210 mm. These models illustrate the company's coverage of both compact and larger-capacity scent diffusion equipment.For overseas customers, Saintdeland's combination of product options, customization support, and export experience provides a basis for exploring OEM or project-specific cooperation. Buyers considering large-volume or multi-location deployments should confirm current production scheduling, model availability, and project capacity directly with the company.2. SCENTA - Guangdong Chiyang Scent Technology Co., Ltd.SCENTA is the brand of Guangdong Chiyang Scent Technology Co., Ltd., a company focused on fragrance diffusion equipment and scenting solutions. Its published company information describes a 30,000-square-meter production base and a product portfolio covering home, automotive, and commercial applications, including wall-mounted units and larger scent diffusion systems. The company also reports supplying products to more than 160 countries and regions, with an annual shipment figure of approximately five million machines and fragrance oil production of around 110 tons. Its range of dual-fluid atomization products and commercial scenting equipment makes SCENTA a supplier worth considering for projects involving different space sizes and fragrance diffusion requirements.3. Guangdong Grasse Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.Founded in 2015 and based in Guangzhou, Guangdong Grasse Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on aroma diffusers, fragrance oils, and related scenting solutions. Its published company profile describes a production facility of approximately 20,000 square meters and overseas business covering more than 100 countries. The company offers products and services for both standard and customized requirements, including OEM logo, label, and packaging options, as well as ODM support involving product appearance, structure, and program design. Its product and customization scope makes it relevant to brands and distributors seeking aroma diffuser products and coordinated fragrance solutions for different markets.4. Guangzhou Aroma Technology Co., Ltd. - AmosaromaGuangzhou Aroma Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the Amosaroma brand, provides aroma diffusers and fragrance diffusion systems for residential and commercial environments. Its published product range includes plug-in, floor-standing, and wall-mounted diffusers, as well as fragrance oils and HVAC-connected scenting solutions. The company also offers models with WiFi, Bluetooth, and app-based control, supporting applications that require programmable or remotely managed fragrance diffusion. Amosaroma's published profile highlights OEM and ODM services, alongside manufacturing and product development capabilities. Its portfolio covers a variety of installation formats, making it a potential option for customers sourcing Home Aroma Diffusers, Commercial Scent Diffusers, or integrated HVAC fragrance systems.5. Centi - Wanjing Aroma (Guangzhou) Technology Co., Ltd.Centi provides smart aroma diffusers and customized scenting solutions for commercial and residential environments. Its company profile identifies Wanjing Aroma (Guangzhou) Technology Co., Ltd. and describes a standardized production base of approximately 12,000 square meters, with products and services reaching more than 85 countries and regions. Its application coverage includes hotels, shopping centres, office parks, and chain retail environments, while its service offering includes whole-space scent design and OEM/ODM cooperation. The company's product focus on smart fragrance diffusion and customized scenting projects makes it relevant to buyers looking for solutions beyond standalone devices.Industry OutlookThe aroma diffuser sector is developing across several overlapping areas. In residential settings, compact and low-noise devices remain relevant for bedrooms, living spaces, and personal use. In automotive applications, portable Car Aroma Diffusers are designed around limited installation space and convenient operation. Hotels, retail outlets, offices, and other commercial venues have different requirements, often favouring larger-capacity devices, programmable controls, and integrated fragrance diffusion systems.Technology development is also broadening product choices. Waterless Aroma Diffusers and dual-fluid atomization systems are attracting attention in applications where users seek fragrance diffusion without conventional water-based operation. WiFi-Controlled and App-Controlled Aroma Diffusers provide additional options for scheduling and remote management, while HVAC Scent Diffusers can distribute fragrance through existing air-conditioning infrastructure. For suppliers, the ability to match equipment specifications, fragrance formulations, and installation requirements is becoming an important part of serving different customer segments.ConclusionChina's aroma diffuser supply chain includes companies with different manufacturing profiles, product ranges, and service capabilities. Shengdelan Fragrance Technology (Guangzhou) Co., LTD, under the Saintdeland brand, offers a range of diffuser formats and customization services, while SCENTA, Grasse, Amosaroma, and Centi each cover distinct areas of fragrance diffusion equipment and scenting solutions. For overseas brands, distributors, and project operators, reviewing product specifications, manufacturing arrangements, customization capabilities, and the suitability of each supplier's systems for the intended application can help establish a clearer basis for supplier evaluation.

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Five Reputable Aroma Diffuser Suppliers in China 2026: Advancing Fragrance Diffusion Solutions News Provided By Htnxt November 12, 2026, 09:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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