Influential Women Profiles Elena Olson: Advancing Food Safety And Microbiome Science In Poultry Research

WI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Research Scientist II at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, Elena Olson Combines Microbiology, Computational Biology, and Mentorship to Address Complex Challenges in Agriculture and Food SafetyMiddleton, Wisconsin – Elena Olson is a research scientist at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where she holds the position of Research Scientist II and specializes in microbiology, food safety, and animal science research. Her work focuses on pre-harvest interventions for animal-based food products and on the application of microbiome science to poultry production. Holding both a Ph.D. and an M.S., Elena brings a comprehensive perspective to complex challenges at the intersection of science, agriculture, and food safety. Her areas of expertise also include animal and dairy sciences, microbiome research, research design and data analysis, scientific publishing, student mentorship, and emerging microbiome applications.Elena's academic background is notably multidisciplinary. She earned a Ph.D. in Animal and Dairy Sciences with a focus on Microbiology and Food Safety, along with a Ph.D. minor in Entrepreneurial Operations. She also holds a master's degree in Animal Sciences and a bachelor's degree in Biology with a pre-medical focus. This blend of scientific and business training allows her to approach research questions with both technical depth and a practical understanding of how ideas move into the real world.With six years of experience in poultry production and research, Elena has progressed through roles that include postdoctoral researcher and research scientist. Alongside her academic research, she operates her own consulting LLC as a computational biologist, providing independent expertise in data analysis and scientific research. She collaborates with industry partners to design, conduct, and analyze studies, and she mentors undergraduate and graduate students as they develop their own scientific paths. She contributes extensively to the scientific community through peer-reviewed publications and serves as an editor for two scientific journals. She also maintains active involvement in professional organizations within the meat science and poultry science fields.Elena's professional journey reflects resilience, courage, and a deep commitment to lifelong learning. As an immigrant who pursued an unconventional career path later in life, she draws strength from the personal challenges she has overcome and the adaptability they fostered. She attributes her success to those very challenges and to the resilience they helped her build. A difficult turning point in her personal life motivated her to step outside her comfort zone and pursue her goals with greater determination. In her view, meaningful growth often comes through adversity, and her path has demanded courage, adaptability, and perseverance. By embracing discipline, committing to continuous learning, and consistently challenging herself, she has overcome imposter syndrome and turned difficult experiences into opportunities for personal and professional growth.The best career advice Elena has received is that research is a journey, not a checklist. Meaningful innovation, she has learned, comes from asking thoughtful questions, remaining open to feedback, and recognizing that true leadership is defined by influence, collaboration, and the ability to inspire others rather than by authority or title. She sees professional growth as an ongoing process. Real progress, in her experience, comes through curiosity and a willingness to evolve rather than simply moving from one milestone to the next.For young women entering research and the sciences, Elena encourages them not to fear failure, since what first feels like a setback can often become an opportunity for redirection and growth. She urges them to stay curious, ask questions, welcome constructive feedback, and learn from every experience. She advises against letting titles or positions define their leadership, recommending instead that they focus on adaptability, strong communication, and effective collaboration. Most importantly, she encourages them to approach their work with real passion rather than simply checking boxes. Research brings challenges, setbacks, and moments of uncertainty, and she believes success belongs to those with the resilience to learn, get back up, and keep moving forward.Elena sees both significant challenges and promising opportunities in her field today. Reduced government research funding, difficulties with hiring, and the struggle many students face in securing employment after completing their degrees are among the most pressing concerns. She views the growing use of artificial intelligence in academia as both an opportunity and a challenge, particularly in striking the right balance between leveraging technology and preserving human creativity, critical thinking, and originality of ideas. At the same time, she sees strong potential for greater collaboration between academia and industry and for interdisciplinary research that brings together diverse areas of expertise. She is especially excited about the expanding applications of microbiome science to public health and the potential for innovative research to address complex problems across food safety, animal health, and environmental science.The values that guide Elena in both her professional and personal life are courage, resilience, adaptability, accountability, and discipline. Scientific curiosity and lifelong learning continually encourage her to ask questions, embrace new perspectives, and grow through every experience. Family, mentorship, and service to others are equally important to her, as she holds that success is most meaningful when it is used to support, guide, and uplift others. These principles shape how she approaches challenges, relationships, research, and new opportunities. Fluent in English and Russian, she also volunteers with the Boys and Girls Clubs, extending her commitment to service beyond the laboratory.Through her research, mentorship, consulting work, and scientific leadership, Elena continues to advance innovative approaches to microbiology, food safety, poultry science, and computational biology. She approaches every endeavor with a commitment to continuous growth, embracing new opportunities and remaining open to change. Her story shows how determination and curiosity can turn an unconventional path into a career of lasting scientific contribution. Elena Olson stands as a researcher and mentor whose work is strengthening the safety of the food supply while helping the next generation of scientists find their own way forward.Learn More about Elena Olson:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women Profiles Elena Olson: Advancing Food Safety and Microbiome Science in Poultry Research News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 09:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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