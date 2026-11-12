Tripura CM Says BJP Examining MLA's Remarks On Tribal Food Habits, Law To Take Its Course

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 12 (IANS) Amid a controversy over alleged derogatory remarks by BJP MLA Tafajjal Hossain about the food habits of the tribal community, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the law would take its own course and that the party was also examining the matter.

The Chief Minister said he had already discussed the issue with state BJP President Abhishek Debroy and that the matter was under consideration.

“MLA Tafajjal Hossain has already expressed regret over his remarks. The matter should be looked at from this perspective. Such remarks should not be made,” Saha told the media.

The controversy erupted after a video circulated on social media on Tuesday, purportedly showing the BJP legislator making objectionable comments about pork, a popular food among tribal communities in the Northeast. Non-tribals also occasionally eat pork.

Several tribal organisations affiliated with the BJP's ally, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), as well as the opposition CPI(M), have lodged complaints at various police stations in Agartala, demanding legal action against Hossain, 52.

TMP founder and supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma demanded an apology from the legislator, while CPI(M) state secretary and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury urged the state government to take appropriate action.

Reacting strongly, Debbarma said the food habits of indigenous communities were an integral part of their culture and traditions and that nobody had the right to ridicule or dictate their choices.

“Yes, we eat pork. This is our taste, our culture and our traditional food,” he said in a video message, asserting that people from the Northeast should not face discrimination or humiliation over their dietary practices.

Demanding an apology from Hossain, the tribal leader urged members of his community not to remain silent when their dignity and identity were questioned.

He also expressed hope that the BJP leadership would disapprove of the alleged remarks.

Drawing a parallel with the recent controversy involving social media influencer Amir Shokeen over alleged derogatory comments against people from the Northeast, Debbarma said the attitude reflected in the two incidents was similar.

In a Facebook post, the TMP chief said he had seen the MLA's purported apology but described it as an attempt to divert attention from his remarks.

He also alleged that Hossain's comments reflected his attitude towards the tribal community and said such incidents must come to an end.

The Tipra Women's Federation (TWF), the women's wing of the TMP, on Thursday demanded the resignation of MLA Hossain and exemplary punishment for his alleged derogatory remarks concerning the culture and food habits of Tripura's indigenous communities.

The organisation also appealed to Chief Minister to take appropriate action against the MLA, pointing out that the state government had taken action against Delhi based social media influencer Amir Amir Shokeen over his alleged racial slurs targeting a tribal youth from Tripura.

The TWF demanded that the same standard of accountability be applied in Hossain's case, asserting that no one should be allowed to make derogatory remarks against indigenous communities and their cultural practices.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Chaudhury condemned the alleged remarks, describing them as deeply objectionable and contrary to Tripura's tradition of communal harmony and mutual respect.

He said an elected representative who had taken an oath under the Constitution was expected to maintain dignity and exercise responsibility in public discourse.

Chaudhury urged Chief Minister Manik Saha and the state government to take appropriate action against the legislator, asserting that political affiliation should not shield anyone from accountability.

He also called upon BJP leaders to publicly distance themselves from the alleged remarks.

Tribal leader and BJP state General Secretary Bipin Debbarma also criticised Hossain for his“unwarranted remarks”.

The controversy has emerged at a politically sensitive time, as the BJP and its ally, the TMP, joined hands to form the Executive Committee of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), despite contesting against each other in the council elections held in April.

On Wednesday, Hossain expressed regret over his remarks and appealed for peace and communal harmony. In a video message posted on social media, the MLA sought to clarify his comments, allegedly made at Sonamura in Sepahijala district.

He accused the CPI(M) of distorting his statement and running a politically motivated misinformation campaign. Hossain said he had never intended to hurt anyone through his words. However, he expressed regret and said that if any of his remarks had hurt his tribal brothers and sisters, he was sincerely sorry.

He also appealed to people not to pay heed to what he described as misinformation and urged everyone to maintain peace and communal harmony.

In a separate development, the BJP had served a show-cause notice to Hossain in October last year for making adverse comments against former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and former Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik.

Hossain was elected to the Tripura Assembly from the Boxanagar constituency in Sepahijala district for the first time in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Pork is among the most preferred meats across the eight northeastern states, with the annual pork trade in the region estimated at Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore. Assam is the largest supplier of pork in the region.