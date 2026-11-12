JMM's Manoj Pandey Questions BJP's Tribal Outreach, Defends Jharkhand Government Over Nisha Bhagat Case

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 12 (IANS) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson, Manoj Pandey, on Thursday questioned the BJP's efforts to reach out to tribal communities and the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas Padyatra, saying their lives would improve only when their rights are protected, and discrimination against them ends.

Reacting to National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar's criticism of the Jharkhand administration during her visit to the state over the death of tribal activist Nisha Bhagat, Pandey said organisations should give the state government some room to act rather than rush to blame it.

Speaking to IANS, Pandey said, "How will a Padyatra improve the lives of the Tribes? Their lives will improve when their rights are not exploited, when the mindset around tribals changes. The Janjatis fought the British when the BJP or the RSS were not in the picture."

Referring to tribal icons Birsa Munda and Shibu Soren, Pandey said the pride of tribal communities had remained intact for generations and would continue to do so.

"Figures like Birsa Munda and Shibu Soren fought for Independence. The pride of the Janjatis has been intact for ages, and it is going to remain so. The BJP cannot bring real change; Manipur is an example of that. Adivasis are not the real priority at the Centre," he said.

Notably, the BJP has organised a 73 km padayatra from Ulihatu in Khunti to Kokar in Ranchi to commemorate the 151st birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Defending the Jharkhand government's handling of the Nisha Bhagat case, Pandey questioned the NCW's response and said the state administration had taken prompt action.

"Did they meet the family of Ankita Bhandari? In the Nisha Bhagat case, the Chief Minister ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to head the investigation. Have you seen such quick action being taken in any other state? The SHO has been suspended. In the BJP-ruled states, the women's organisations are closed. They have no record," he said.

Pandey also questioned the timing of Rahatkar's visit, saying the organisations should not be so quick to hold the state government responsible.

"These organisations need to cut some slack for the state government. Were you waiting for something wrong to happen that you took such a quick visit to the state," he said.

"The Jharkhand government is doing a good job; stop blaming the government for everything. The Central government does not care about the Adivasi people," he added.

Turning to the latest attack on CRPF personnel during a patrol in Jammu and Kashmir, Pandey questioned how the attackers managed to approach and leave the area, drawing a comparison with earlier terror incidents.

"The terrorists came on foot and returned on foot, as if they were on a morning walk, similar to Pahalgam, and shot at our security forces," he said, calling for a transparent and thorough investigation.

He also referred to the Pahalgam, Pulwama and Pathankot attacks, saying questions had been raised over the Centre's ability to prevent such incidents.

"Questions were raised during Pahalgam, Pulwama, and Pathankot. Because the Union government can't stop the terrorists," Pandey said.